One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 men’s basketball season

A running game-by-game breakdown of Notre Dame’s 2021-22 men’s basketball season:

Nov. 5 (Exhibition)

Notre Dame 78, St. Norbert College 44

At Purcell Pavilion, South Bend

Much has been made about the strides the Irish have needed to make on defense, and rightfully so, but there also will be nights like Friday’s first half when Notre Dame is just going to score. A lot. And from distance. Notre Dame went for 39 points in the first 20 minutes thanks to perimeter shooting. The Irish made nine 3-pointers, which helped bust open a somewhat sluggish start.

Notre Dame also did Notre Dame stuff on offense with 19 assists on its first 21 baskets. Regardless of what the Irish do on defense, they still can share it. And shoot it.

Oct. 29, 2021 (Exhibition)

Notre Dame 87, Nazareth College 37

At Purcell Pavilion, South Bend

The Irish rolled past Nazareth (New York) College, a Division III team. It wasn’t even that close. In the greater scheme of just about everything, this game means nothing. Maybe less than that. But if you look a little closer, drill down and understand where this program was in March — when it trailed by 50 points in its final game — it was a good place to start for a group that has big plans on going places.

Season preview

2021-22 ND MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE (Purcell Pavilion home games in all caps, all times eastern) OCTOBER 29: NAZARETH COLLEGE (Exhibition), W 87-37 NOVEMBER 5: ST. NORBERT COLLEGE (Exhibition), W 78-44 13: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, noon 16: HIGH POINT, 8 p.m. 22-24: Maui Invitational (Las Vegas) vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 11:30 p.m. Other games TBD 29: ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Illinois, 9 p.m. DECEMBER 3: At Boston College, 6 p.m. 11: KENTUCKY, 5:15 p.m. 18: Crossroads Classic vs. Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m. 20: WESTERN MICHIGAN, 8 p.m. 22: TEXAS A&M CORPUS CHRISTI, 1 p.m. 28: At Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. JANUARY 1: DUKE, 6 p.m. 5: NORTH CAROLINA, 9 p.m. 8: At Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. 12: CLEMSON, 7 p.m. 15: At Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. 17: At Howard, TBA 22: At Louisville, 4 p.m. 26: N.C. STATE, 9 p.m. 29: VIRGINIA, 6 p.m. FEBRUARY 2: At Miami (Fla.), 7 p.m. 5: At N.C. State, 3 p.m. 9: LOUISVILLE, TBA 12: At Clemson, 7 p.m. 16: BOSTON COLLEGE, 7 p.m. 19: At Wake Forest, 1 p.m. 22: SYRACUSE, 9 p.m. 26: GEORGIA TECH, 5 p.m. MARCH 2: At Florida State, 7 p.m. 5: PITTSBURGH, 8 p.m.

Roster

No. | Player | Position | Height | Weight | Class | Hometown | High school | Previous school (if applicable)

0 | Blake Wesley | Guard | 6-5 | 185 | Freshman | South Bend | Riley

1 | J.R. Konieczny | Guard | 6-6 | 195 | Freshman | South Bend | Saint Joseph

2 | Trey Wertz | Guard | 6-5 | 192 | Charlotte, N.C. | Providence Day School | Santa Clara

3 | Prentiss Hubb | Guard | 6-3 | 176 | Upper Marlboro, Md. | Gonzaga

4 | Alex Wade | Guard | 6-0 | 166 | San Diego | Cathedral Catholic

5 | Cormac Ryan | Guard | 6-5 | 194 | New York | Milton Academy | Stanford

12 | Tony Sanders Jr. | Guard | 6-7 | 209 | Miami | Gulliver Prep

14 | Nate Laszewski | Forward | 6-10 | 235 | Jupiter, Fla. | Northfield Mount Herman

20 | Paul Atkinson Jr. | Forward | 6-9 | 230 | West Palm Beach, Fla. | Westminster Academy | Yale

22 | Elijah Taylor | Forward | 6-8 | 242 | Philadelphia | Imhotep Charter

23 | Dane Goodwin | Guard | 6-6 | 208 | Upper Arlington, Ohio | Upper Arlington

24 | Robby Carmody | Guard | 6-4 | 202 | Mars, Pa. | Mars

25 | Matt Zona | Forward | 6-9 | 240 | Blauvelt, N.Y. | Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

31 | Elijah Morgan | Guard | 6-1 | 169 | New Orleans | Jesuit