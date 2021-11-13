Notre Dame men's basketball vs Cal State Northridge info box

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: Notre Dame (0-0) vs. Cal State Northridge (0-1).

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)

WHEN: Saturday at noon.

TICKETS: Plenty available. Masks are mandatory for all fans attending Notre Dame men’s and women’s basketball games this season.

TV: None. The game can be seen on line at ACC Network Extra. A subscription to ACC Network (through your local cable provider package) is required.

RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).

ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

NOTING: Darius Brown II and Atkin Wright each scored 10 points to lead Cal State Northridge in an 89-49 loss Tuesday at USC in the season opener. The Trojans used a 19-0 run to take a 52-19 halftime lead. Northridge shot 32.8 from the field in the game, was outrebounded 40-25 and allowed 52 points in the paint. … Former Stanford coach Trent Johnson came out of retirement in July to serve as interim coach at CSUN after former North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried, in his fourth season at Northridge, was placed on leave in April pending an investigation into NCAA violations within the program. … Northridge returns three starters off last year’s team that finished 9-13 overall, 5-9 in the Big West Conference and 4-4 on the road. The Matadors were picked this preseason to finish 10th – last place – in the Big West. … Northridge has averaged 10.8 wins over the last five years with an average KenPom.com rating of 271.8. It was ranked 311th last season in points allowed per game (77.7). … Brown was a second team All-Big West selection last season and led the Matadors in minutes played (34.5). This season’s Northridge roster features seven transfers. …. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 1-0, a 76-58 win in South Bend on Jan. 31, 1994. … After going 11-15 overall, 7-11 and 11th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season, Notre Dame is picked to finish eighth in the 15-team league. … It has never lost a home opener under coach Mike Brey (21-0), now in his 22nd season. … The Irish were 6-5 at home last season. … They won their two exhibition games this preseason – both against Division III schools – by an average of 42 points. No Irish played more than 30 minutes in either game.

QUOTING: “We’re excited for it. We’ve been working a long time for it. I think that this is the year and we’ve got a bunch of guys who are ready to dig in and win and fight.”

-Notre Dame point guard/captain Prentiss Hubb on the start of the regular season.

