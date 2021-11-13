Notre Dame MBB player profile: Elijah Morgan

31| Elijah Morgan 

 Guard | 6-1 | 169 | Junior | New Orleans | Jesuit

LAST GAME:  vs Cal State Northridge

Elijah Morgan

2021-22 Game-by-game stats 

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points 

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |  

2020-21 season 

SOPHOMRE 

Played in 10 games, averaging 0.9 points per game as walk-on reserve guard

Notre Dame’s Elijah Morgan (31) drives against Fairleigh Dickinson’s Callum Baker (11) during the Notre Dame vs. Fairleigh Dickinson NCAA men's basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

2019-20 Season 

FRESHMAN 

Played in 12 games and scored seven points as walk-on reserve guard