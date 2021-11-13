Notre Dame MBB player profile: Elijah Morgan
31| Elijah Morgan
Guard | 6-1 | 169 | Junior | New Orleans | Jesuit
2021-22 Game-by-game stats
Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points
♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |
2020-21 season
SOPHOMRE
Played in 10 games, averaging 0.9 points per game as walk-on reserve guard
2019-20 Season
FRESHMAN
Played in 12 games and scored seven points as walk-on reserve guard