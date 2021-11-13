Notre Dame MBB player profile: Dane Goodwin
23 | Dane Goodwin
Guard | 6-6 | 208 | Senior | Upper Arlington, Ohio | Upper Arlington
2021-22 Game-by-game stats
Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points
♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |
2020-21 season
JUNIOR
Averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and an assist in 26 games to earn team most improved player.
2019-20 Season
SOPHOMORE
Averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds in 32 games.
2018-19 Season
FRESHMAN
Played in 33 games and averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.