Notre Dame MBB player profile: Dane Goodwin

ND Insider

23 | Dane Goodwin

Guard | 6-6 | 208 | Senior | Upper Arlington, Ohio | Upper Arlington

LAST GAME: xx

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |

► One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 men’s basketball season

► Preview: A big-picture look at the 2021-22 season for the Notre Dame men's basketball team

2020-21 season

JUNIOR

Averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and an assist in 26 games to earn team most improved player.

2019-20 Season

SOPHOMORE

Averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds in 32 games.

2018-19 Season

FRESHMAN

Played in 33 games and averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.