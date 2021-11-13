Notre Dame MBB player profile: Dane Goodwin

23 | Dane Goodwin 

 Guard | 6-6 | 208 | Senior | Upper Arlington, Ohio | Upper Arlington

Dane Goodwin

2021-22 Game-by-game stats 

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points 

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |  

2020-21 season 

JUNIOR 

Averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and an assist in 26 games to earn team most improved player.

Now a senior, guard Dane Goodwin and his veteran classmates know the next logical step for this program is to hear its name called on Selection Sunday.

2019-20 Season 

SOPHOMORE

Averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds in 32 games.

Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin (23) shoots during the Syracuse at Notre Dame NCAA men's basketball game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

2018-19 Season 

FRESHMAN 

Played in 33 games and averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin (23) brings the ball down the court during the Binghamton at Notre Dame NCAA men's basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at Purcell Pavilion.