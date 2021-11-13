Notre Dame MBB player profile: Matt Zona
25 | Matt Zona
Forward | 6-9 | 240 | Sophomore | Blauvelt, N.Y. | Bergen (N.J.) Catholic
LAST GAME: xxx
2021-22 Game-by-game stats
Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points
♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |
2020-21 season
FRESHMAN
Played in 15 games averaging 0.9 points and 1.4 rebounds pe.