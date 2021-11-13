Notre Dame MBB player profile: Matt Zona

25 | Matt Zona

Forward | 6-9 | 240 | Sophomore | Blauvelt, N.Y. | Bergen (N.J.) Catholic 

Matt Zona

2021-22 Game-by-game stats 

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points 

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |  

2020-21 season 

FRESHMAN 

Played in 15 games averaging 0.9 points and 1.4 rebounds pe.

North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe (11) looks to pass as Notre Dame’s Matt Zona, top, and teammates Prentiss Hubb, front, and Dane Goodwin (23) defend during the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday.