Notre Dame MBB player profile: Nate Laszewski

ND Insider
Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (14) Cormac Ryan (5) and Blake Wesley (0) fight for positioning during men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

14 | Nate Laszewski

 Forward | 6-10 | Senior | 235 | Jupiter, Fla. | High Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.) Academy

LAST GAME: x

Nate Laszewski

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge | 

► Noie: A big-picture look at the 2021-22 season for the Notre Dame men's basketball team

2020-21 Season

JUNIOR

Averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds in 26 games.

What makes Notre Dame power forward Nate Laszewski and his senior classmates tick on the basketball court? Will we see it this season?

2019-20 Season

SOPHOMORE

Averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games.

2018-19 Season

FRESHMAN

Averaged 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 33 games.

Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski (14) keeps the ball in bounds during the Syracuse at Notre Dame NCAA men's basketball game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.