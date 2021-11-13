Notre Dame MBB player profile: Nate Laszewski
14 | Nate Laszewski
Forward | 6-10 | Senior | 235 | Jupiter, Fla. | High Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.) Academy
2020-21 Season
JUNIOR
Averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds in 26 games.
2019-20 Season
SOPHOMORE
Averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games.
2018-19 Season
FRESHMAN
Averaged 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 33 games.