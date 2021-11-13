Notre Dame MBB player profile: Robby Carmody

ND Insider
Injuries have sidetracked the development of Notre Dame senior guard Robby Carmody, perhaps forever.

24 | Robby Carmody

 Guard | 6-4 | 202 | Senior | Mars, Pa. | Mars

LAST GAME: xxx

2021-22 Game-by-game stats 

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points 

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |  

► One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 men’s basketball season

► Preview: A big-picture look at the 2021-22 season for the Notre Dame men's basketball team

2020-21 season 

JUNIOR 

Did not play due to recovery from ACL surgery and a broken kneecap suffered during knee rehabilitation. 

2019-20 Season 

SOPHOMORE

Averaged 5.4 points and two rebounds in seven games before undergoing surgery on his left ACL on Dec. 9, 2019

Notre Dame’s Robby Carmody (24) during warmups during the Notre Dame vs. UCLA NCAA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

2018-19 Season 

FRESHMAN 

Averaged 3.7 points per game in nine games before undergoing surgery on torn labrum (shoulder). Became first freshman since former Irish power forward Torin Francis (2002-03) to start season opener. Carmody started first two games his first year. 

Notre Dame's Robby Carmody (24) goes up for a shot as DePaul's Femi Olujobi (25) defends during Notre Dame-DePaul NCAA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.