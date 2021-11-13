Notre Dame MBB player profile: Robby Carmody

ND Insider

24 | Robby Carmody

Guard | 6-4 | 202 | Senior | Mars, Pa. | Mars

LAST GAME: xxx

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |

2020-21 season

JUNIOR

Did not play due to recovery from ACL surgery and a broken kneecap suffered during knee rehabilitation.

2019-20 Season

SOPHOMORE

Averaged 5.4 points and two rebounds in seven games before undergoing surgery on his left ACL on Dec. 9, 2019

2018-19 Season

FRESHMAN

Averaged 3.7 points per game in nine games before undergoing surgery on torn labrum (shoulder). Became first freshman since former Irish power forward Torin Francis (2002-03) to start season opener. Carmody started first two games his first year.