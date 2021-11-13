Notre Dame MBB player profile: Elijah Taylor
22 | Elijah Taylor
Forward | 6-8 | 242 | Sophomore | Philadelphia | Imhotep Charter
2020-21 season
FRESHMAN
Sat out the entire season after undergoing ankle surgery in December 2020.