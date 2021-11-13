Notre Dame MBB player profile: Elijah Taylor

ND Insider

22 | Elijah Taylor

Forward | 6-8 | 242 | Sophomore | Philadelphia | Imhotep Charter

LAST GAME: x

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |

2020-21 season

FRESHMAN

Sat out the entire season after undergoing ankle surgery in December 2020.