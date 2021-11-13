Off we go: How to watch Notre Dame vs Cal State Northridge men's basketball season opener

How to watch Notre Dame men’s basketball vs. Cal State Northridge 

Time for senior guard Cormac Ryan and the Notre Dame men's basketball team to get going. Saturday, they start the season at home against Cal State Northridge at noon.

► When: Noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 13. 

► TV/Live stream: ACC Network Extra (streaming only, subscription required through your local cable provider). Chris Frick (play-by-play) and Mike Lightfoot (color  analyst). 

► Online radio stream:  Notre Dame Radio 

► Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/96.1 (Tony Simeone, play by play) 

Notre Dame vs. CSUN men's basketball betting odds

Notre Dame is a 24.5-point favorite against Cal State Northridge, according to tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 150.5 points.

