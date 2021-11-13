Off we go: How to watch Notre Dame vs Cal State Northridge men's basketball season opener

How to watch Notre Dame men’s basketball vs. Cal State Northridge

► When: Noon ET, Saturday, Nov. 13.

► TV/Live stream: ACC Network Extra (streaming only, subscription required through your local cable provider). Chris Frick (play-by-play) and Mike Lightfoot (color analyst).

► Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

► Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/96.1 (Tony Simeone, play by play)

Notre Dame vs. CSUN men's basketball betting odds

Notre Dame is a 24.5-point favorite against Cal State Northridge, according to tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 150.5 points.

