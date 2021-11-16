Tuesday hoops on TV: How to watch Notre Dame men vs High Point

Tom Noie
ND Insider
Notre Dame wraps a quick two-game homestand to open the season Tuesday against High Point, a team that it has never played.

How to watch Notre Dame men’s basketball vs. High Point 

► When: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 

► TV/Live stream: ACC Network Extra (streaming only, subscription required through your local cable provider). Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (color analyst). 

► Online radio stream:  Notre Dame Radio 

► Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/96.1 (Tony Simeone, play by play) 

► Also: Follow Notre Dame men’s basketball live updates on Twitter with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI 

Notre Dame basketball vs. High Point betting odds 

Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite against High Point. 

The over/under for the game is 139.5. 

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI