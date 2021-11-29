Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Notre Dame at No. 14 Illinois men's basketball info box

2021 BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: Notre Dame (3-2) vs. No. 14 Illinois (4-2).

WHERE: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign, Illinois.

WHEN: Monday at 9 p.m. EST (South Bend time)

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WSBT (960 AM)

NOTING: This is Notre Dame’s first game this season against a ranked opponent. The Irish snapped a 28-game losing streak to ranked teams with a win in March over then-No. 11 Florida State. … The annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge commenced in 1999 with the Atlantic Coast Conference leading 12-7-3. The Big Ten has won the Challenge each of the last two years after a tie in 2018. The ACC won it in 2016 and 2017. … Notre Dame is 4-4 in the Challenge. The Irish are 3-1 at home (wins over Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, loss to Ohio State) and 1-3 on the road (win at Ilinois in 2016, losses to Iowa, Maryland and Michigan State). … Illinois is 9-13 all-time in the series, 5-4 at home. … Illinois returns three starters off last year’s team that went 24-7 overall, 16-4 and second place in the Big Ten before earning one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. … Illinois was picked this season by the league media to finish third behind Michigan and Purdue. It started the season ranked No. 11. … Illinois leads the all-time series 27-15, 11-2 in Champaign, where Notre Dame has not lost since Dec. 18, 1954 when Illinois called Huff Hall home. ... The Irish have won the last three meetings dating back to a second round NCAA tournament game in 2003 at the long-since-gone RCA Dome in Indianapolis. … Notre Dame last won in State Farm Center, 84-79, on Dec. 2 2015. … Irish coach Mike Brey has won the last two games against Illinois coach Brad Underwood dating back to Underwood’s days as head coach at Stephen F. Austin, whom Notre Dame beat in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament on a Rex Pflueger tip-in. … Notre Dame ranks 12th in the ACC in scoring offense (70.8), sixth in scoring defense (62.4), 10th in field goal percentage (.442), ninth in field goal percentage defense (.417), 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (.320), 15th - last – in 3-point field goal percentage (.427), 10th in assists (12.6), 14th in steals (5.0) and 11th in assist-turnover ratio (1.07). … Irish power forward Nate Laszewski is tied for first in the ACC in rebounds (10.4). Fellow power forward Paul Atkinson is third in field goal percentage (.643) and guard Dane Goodwin is third in free throw percentage (.938). … This is the fourth of five straight away from home for Notre Dame, which went 1-2 in last week’s Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.

QUOTING: “We're going to have to be better with the ball Monday night. I think that team plays some defense too.”

— Notre Dame coach Mike Brey after the Irish committed a season-high 18 turnovers in its first game against a Power Five opponent Wednesday against Texas A&M.

