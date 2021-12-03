How to watch: Notre Dame at Boston College men's basketball
Tom Noie
ND Insider
How to watch Notre Dame men’s basketball vs. Boston College
When: 6 p.m. EST (South Bend time), Friday, Nov. 2
TV/Live stream: ACC Network. Jon Meterparel (play-by-play) and Malcom Huckaby (color analyst).
Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play)
Also: Follow Notre Dame men’s basketball live updates on Twitter with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI
Latest Las Vegas odds on
otre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame is favored by four points. The over/under for total points in 133.5
