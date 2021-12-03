How to watch: Notre Dame at Boston College men's basketball

Tom Noie
ND Insider

How to watch Notre Dame men’s basketball vs. Boston College 

Feb 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (15) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Dane Goodwin (23) during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

When: 6 p.m. EST (South Bend time), Friday, Nov. 2

TV/Live stream: ACC Network. Jon Meterparel (play-by-play) and Malcom Huckaby (color analyst). 

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play) 

Latest Las Vegas odds on
otre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame is favored by four points. The over/under for total points in 133.5

