How to watch when Notre Dame hosts No. 10 Kentucky in men's basketball

Tom Noie
ND Insider
Can senior guard Dane Goodwin and Notre Dame beat Kentucky in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1945-46? They'll get a chance to do it Saturday at home.

How to watch No. 10 Kentucky at Notre Dame in men's basketball

► When: 5:15 p.m. EST (South Bend time), Saturday, Dec. 11

► TV/Live stream: ESPN. Dave O'Brien (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (color analyst). 

► Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play) 

► Also: Follow Notre Dame men’s basketball live updates on Twitter with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI 

Latest Las Vegas odds on
No. 10 Kentucky at Notre Dame

Kentucky is favored by three points. The over/under for total points in 146.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI