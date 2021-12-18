Indiana vs. Notre Dame one final time in the Crossroads Classic. What you need to know

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Crossroads Classic

WHO: Notre Dame (4-4) vs. Indiana (8-2)

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis

WHEN: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (approximately).

TICKETS: Some available.

TV: FOX.

RADIO: WSBT (960 AM), WHME (103.1 FM)

ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

NOTING: Power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Jordan Geronimo added 13 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in Sunday’s 81-49 victory over Merrimack. Indiana led for 35 minutes and by as many as 32. … The Hoosiers are 8-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-0 at neutral site games. They have lost two – to Syracuse and to Wisconsin – of their last four. … Jackson-Davis leads four Hoosiers in scoring double figures (19.3) and ranks fourth in the nation in scoring average. … Eleven Hoosiers average at least 11 minutes per game. … Indiana leads the nation in defensive rebounds per game (32.1) and is third in field goal percentage defense (34.9). … Indiana carries a (+10.3) rebounding advantage. … Former Culver Military guard Trey Galloway has been sidelined with a broken left wrist, suffered against St. John's in the fourth game this season. The sophomore is expected to be out six weeks. Galloway averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes the first three games. … Three starters return off last year’s team that finished 12-15 overall, 7-12 and tied for 10th in the Big Ten. … Indiana was picked by the media to finish seventh in the Big Ten this season. ... A 1980 IU graduate, head coach Mike Woodson is in his first year at his alma mater after replacing Archie Miller. … The Hoosiers average 78.3 points per game and allow 62.3. … Indiana leads the all-time series 50-22, 17-7 at a neutral site. Notre Dame has lost three straight and four of the last five in the series. … Indiana opened the week with an NCAA Tournament Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking of 43; Notre Dame was ranked 136. … This is the 11th and final Crossroads doubleheader, which also features Butler and Purdue. Indiana is 7-3 all-time in the Crossroads; Notre Dame is 4-6. The Irish have lost two straight after their last win, in 2018 over Purdue. Notre Dame is 1-4 against Indiana at the Crossroads with a 79-72 win Dec. 14, 2013. … Butler and No. 3 Purdue play first Saturday. … Notre Dame has been idle to concentrate on final exams since the Dec. 11 home win over then-No. 10 Kentucky. … The Irish are 1-2 in neutral site games this season with the win over Division II Chaminade. … This starts a stretch of three games in five days for Notre Dame.

QUOTING: “We probably are a little weathered because we’ve been punched in the face a little bit and have had to go through some stuff and have had to talk through some stuff. Maybe it helped us.”

— Irish coach Mike Brey on his team’s sluggish start.

— TOM NOIE

