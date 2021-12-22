How to watch: Notre Dame and Texas A&M Corpus Christi in men's basketball

Tom Noie
ND Insider

How to watch Notre Dame
vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
in men's basketball

Dec 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey signals to his players in the first half against the Western Michigan Broncos at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

When: 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 22

TV: ACC Network Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (color analyst). 

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play)

Latest Las Vegas odds on
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Notre Dame is favored by 18 points. The over/under for total points in 140.5.

