How to watch: Notre Dame and Texas A&M Corpus Christi in men's basketball

How to watch Notre Dame

vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

in men's basketball

► When: 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 22

► TV: ACC Network Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (color analyst).

► Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play)

► Also: Follow Notre Dame men’s basketball live updates on Twitter with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI

Notre Dame is favored by 18 points. The over/under for total points in 140.5.

