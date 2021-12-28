How to watch Notre Dame men's basketball game at Pittsburgh

How to watch Notre Dame

vs. Pittsburgh in men's basketball

► When: 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 28

► TV: ESPN2 with Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (color analyst).

► Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play)

► Also: Follow Notre Dame men’s basketball live updates on Twitter with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI

Latest Las Vegas odds on

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

Notre Dame is favored by six points. The over/under for total points in 127.5.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI