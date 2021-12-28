How to watch Notre Dame men's basketball game at Pittsburgh
Tom Noie
ND Insider
How to watch Notre Dame
vs. Pittsburgh in men's basketball
► When: 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 28
► TV: ESPN2 with Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (color analyst).
► Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play)
► Also: Follow Notre Dame men’s basketball live updates on Twitter with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI
Latest Las Vegas odds on
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
Notre Dame is favored by six points. The over/under for total points in 127.5.
