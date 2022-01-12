What you need to know when Clemson visits Notre Dame in ACC men's basketball

MEN’S BASKETBALL

►WHO: Clemson (10-5 overall; 2-2 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (9-5 overall; 3-1).

►WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).

►WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

►TICKETS: Available.

►TV: Regional Sports Network (Locally, that channel is Marquee Sports Network).

►RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

►ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI.

►NOTING: Forward P.J. Hall scored 20 points with five rebounds and four blocks and guard Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in Saturday’s 68-57 win at North Carolina State. It was the first time the Tigers won in Raleigh since 2014-15. In a game that featured three ties and three lead changes, Clemson scored 44 points in the paint, shot 49.1 percent from the field, 30 percent from 3 and 84.6 percent from the foul line. … Clemson opened league play with its first victory at Virginia since 2008. … The Tigers have won five of six with a league game against Duke postponed because of health/safety concerns within the Blue Devils’ program. … This is the second of a stretch of three straight league road games for Clemson, which is 4-5 overall away from home, 2-1 in ACC play. … Hall was the 2019 South Carolina boys’ high school player of the year and the third-highest ranked recruit to attend Clemson. … The Tigers returned three starters off last year’s team that finished 16-8 overall, 10-8 and tied for fifth in the ACC. They played in the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the first round, for the first time since 2018. … Clemson was picked this preseason to finish 11th in the ACC; Notre Dame was picked eighth. … Clemson is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame for only the second time since the Irish joined the league in 2013-14. The teams were scheduled to play only once last season, but that Notre Dame home game was canceled because of health/safety protocols with Clemson. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 6-2, all as conference colleagues. The Irish are 3-1 at home against the Tigers. … Clemson leads the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (.409). It ranks in the top six in eight statistical categories including second in field goal percentage defense (.400), fourth in field goal percentage (.474) and fifth in rebounding margin (+4.33). … Notre Dame leads the ACC in free throw percentage (.762) and is fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.28). … Clemson guard Nick Honor ranks second in the ACC for assist/turnover (2.47). … This starts a stretch of three games in six days, two on the road, for Notre Dame, which has won five straight and six of seven. … The Irish are 6-0 at home for the first time since 2019-20. Notre Dame is one of only three ACC teams (North Carolina, Wake Forest) undefeated at home.

►QUOTING: “When I glance at their stats, I'm taken back by the shooting percentages, especially their 3-point percentage. They're really efficient offensively. They're older. They know how to play. They've won on the road. Those are all the things that will keep me up at night."

— Notre Dame coach Mike Brey on facing Clemson.

— Tom Noie

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI