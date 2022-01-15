How to watch: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech in ACC men's basketball

Tom Noie
ND Insider

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) spins to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, January 15

TV: ACC Network with Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (color analyst). 

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play)

Also: Follow Notre Dame men’s basketball live updates on Twitter with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI 

Latest Las Vegas odds on
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is favored by 6 1/2 points. The over/under for total points in 132.

