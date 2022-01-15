How to watch: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech in ACC men's basketball

How to watch Notre Dame at Virginia Tech in men's basketball

► When: 6 p.m., Saturday, January 15

► TV: ACC Network with Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (color analyst).

► Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (Tony Simeone, play by play)

► Also: Follow Notre Dame men’s basketball live updates on Twitter with NDI’s Tom Noie at @tnoieNDI

Latest Las Vegas odds on

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is favored by 6 1/2 points. The over/under for total points in 132.

