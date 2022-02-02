Notre Dame men's basketball: Out of the cold and back out on the road for the Irish

How to watch Notre Dame Basketball vs. Miami

► WHO: Notre Dame (14-7 overall; 7-3 ACC) vs. Miami (16-5; 8-2)

► WHERE: Watsco Center (8,000), Coral Gables, Fla.

► WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

►TV: Regional Sports Network (locally, Marquee Sports Network).

►RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

►ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI.

►NOTING: Guard Kameron McGusty scored 20 points with five rebounds and guard Jordan Miller added 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in Saturday’s 73-62 road victory over Georgia Tech. A 25-8 scoring run allowed the Hurricanes to pull away. They led by as many as 19 and trailed for all of 44 seconds. … Miami has won two straight and three of four. … Miami’s two home losses this season have been to Florida State and Central Florida. … The Hurricanes returned three starters off last year’s team that finished 10-17 overall, 4-15 and 13th place in the ACC. It was the third straight season that Miami’s overall win total decreased and third straight losing season. The Hurricanes were picked this preseason to finish 12th; the Irish were picked eighth. … Miami starts three sixth-year super seniors in McGusty, guard Charlie Moore and power forward Sam Waardenburg. McGusty and fellow guard Isaiah Wong both applied for early entry to the NBA last summer before returning to school. … Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga is in his 38th season as a college head coach with 686 career wins. … The all-time series, spanning the Big East and the ACC, is tied at 12. Notre Dame is 3-5 against Miami as ACC colleagues, 5-6 in games played in South Florida. Notre Dame has won three straight and four of six in the series. … Miami ranks first in the ACC for turnover margin (4.33), second in free throw percentage (.751) and steals (8.48), third in assist/turnover ratio (1.36), fourth in field goal percentage (.468), 12th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.361), 14th in field goal percentage defense (.453) and 15th in rebounding margin (-4.48). … McGusty ranks fourth in the league in free throw percentage (.836) and fifth in scoring (17.9). Moore is second in the ACC in steals (2.14). … This is the only regular-season meeting between the teams. They met twice last year, both Irish wins, including a 73-59 victory in Coral Gables, a game where Irish coach Mike Brey benched his starters and started his bench guys. Notre Dame then finished with 63 bench points. … Miami is tied with Duke for first place in the league. … This caps a stretch of four games in eight days, including three in five for Notre Dame. The Irish remain on the road for Saturday’s game at North Carolina State.

►QUOTING: “Blake Wesley is just a premier guard. He's just terrific. I haven’t thought about who he compares to. He’s kind of a combination of a bunch of guys that I think of (in) the ACC. He can just score the ball, good size. He’s just a very, very good basketball player. Blake Wesley is the real deal.” — Miami coach Jim Larranaga on the Irish freshman guard from South Bend Riley High School.

— Tom Noie

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI