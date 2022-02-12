Men's Basketball: Can Irish keep ACC road swagger going in South Carolina?

MEN’S BASKETBALL

► WHO: Notre Dame (17-7 overall; 10-3 ACC) vs. Clemson (12-12; 4-9)

►WHERE: Littlejohn Coliseum (9,000), Clemson, South Carolina

►WHEN: Saturday at 7 p.m.

►TV: ACC Network

►RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

►NOTING: Sophomore power forward P.J. Hall scored double figures for the 23rd straight game with 17 points and freshman forward Ian Schieffelin had five points, 10 rebounds and three assists in his first career start in Clemson’s 82-64 home loss Thursday to No. 7 Duke. The Tigers shot .379 percent from the field, .278 percent from 3 and .714 percent from the foul line. They committed only six turnovers and had 13 assists but were outrebounded by nine. Clemson never led and trailed for 36:34. Duke’s largest lead was 22. … Clemson has lost three straight and four of five. The Tigers are 2-4 at home in league play with victories over Florida State and Pittsburgh. … This caps a stretch of three games, all at home, in five days for the Tigers, who also lost Tuesday to North Carolina. … Picked in preseason to finish eighth, the Irish enter the weekend tied with Duke for first place in the league. Both teams are 10-3. Clemson is in 12th. … Clemson is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame, which is 7-1 to date against said repeat opponents. These teams met Jan. 12 at Purcell Pavilion, a 72-56 Notre Dame win in which it led for 38:28 and by as many as 23. Notre Dame shot .455 percent from the field, .385 percent from 3 and .706 percent from the foul line. Guard Dane Goodwin led the Irish with 21 points and seven rebounds. Fellow guard Blake Wesley added 20 points and six rebounds. Hall led the Tigers with 14 points, seven rebounds. Forward Hunter Tyson added 12 points and six rebounds. He recently underwent surgery for a broken clavicle and will not play Saturday. … The Irish may be without power forward senior/captain Nate Laszewski for a second straight game as he recovers from a bruised right leg suffered a week ago in the road win over North Carolina State. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 7-2, with all games as ACC colleagues. The Irish are 3-1 at Littlejohn and won there in their previous visit on Feb. 9, 2020. The teams did not play last season because of pandemic health/safety protocols within the Clemson program. … No ACC team has as many league road wins (five) as Notre Dame, which has won three in a row (Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State) away from home in league play. … The Irish have held each of their last six league opponents to 65 or fewer points, something that’s never been done by Notre Dame in its ACC history. … The Irish have lost two games – to Virginia Tech and to Duke - over the last 56 days.

►QUOTING: “We’ve talked about handling our business and keeping pressure on everybody else in the league. Can we handle our business? Can we keep chasing it? They’ve digested that.” — Notre Dame coach Mike Brey on his team handling its first-place status.

— Tom Noie

