Men's Basketball: No introductions needed as Notre Dame, Boston College renew acquaintances

MEN’S BASKETBALL

► WHO: Boston College (9-14 overall; 4-9 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (18-7; 11-3).

►WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).

►WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

►TV: ESPNU.

►RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

►TICKETS: Available. Masks are required for all fans regardless of vaccination status.

►ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI.

►NOTING: Center James Karnik scored 21 points with nine rebounds and Makhi Ashton-Langford added 10 points and seven rebounds in a 72-61 Boston College home loss Saturday to No. 9 Duke. DeMarr Langford added 16 points for the Eagles, who shot .407 percent from the field, 8 percent (1-for-12) from 3 and .667 percent from the foul line. Boston College finished with 11 steals and was outrebounded by 10 in a game it trailed for 34:15. … The Eagles have lost three straight and five of six. … This starts a stretch of three of four league games on the road, where Boston College is 1-5 with the win at Clemson. … Eight Eagles average double figures for minutes. … Boston College averages 64.9 ppg., and allows 66.5. … The Eagles were picked in preseason to finish 15th in the league. … Boston College is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame, which is a combined 7-1 against repeat opponents this season. The loss is to Boston College, a 73-57 setback on Dec. 3, 2021 in Conte Forum. The Irish never led and trailed by as many as 23. Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame with 15 points in a reserve role. Freshman guard Blake Wesley added 12 points, two rebounds and three assists in his first collegiate start. Karnik had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Notre Dame was outrebounded by 11. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 24-13, 15-5 at home and 14-3 as ACC colleagues. Boston College has won each of the last two meetings, something that last happened in 1997 when it won regular-season games in January and March as fellow members of the Big East. … Boston College ranks in the bottom three of eight ACC statistical categories including 13th in scoring offense (64.9), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.368) and assist/turnover ratio (1.01), 14th for scoring margin (-1.61) and assists (11.3) and 15th (last) in field goal percentage (.409), 3-point field goal percentage (.295) and 3-pointers made per game (5.3). … Irish power forward Paul Atkinson ranks eighth in the league in rebounding (7.0) and first in field goal percentage (.595). DeMarr Langford ranks sixth in the ACC for minutes (34.7). Hubb leads the ACC in assist/turnover ratio for league games at 5.70. Next closest is Virginia guard Reece Beekman at 4.11. … This starts a stretch of three of the next four at home for Notre Dame, which is 10-1 at Purcell Pavilion overall, 5-1 in ACC play. … Notre Dame opened the week tied for first place in the ACC with Duke.

►QUOTING: “They’re just more confident. The thing they always had was their experience. Regardless of what happened earlier in the conference race, they had a bunch of experienced guys. They’re just playing with more confidence. They’re not playing a lot of guys, but the guys that they’re playing, they’ve found some rhythm.” — Boston College coach Earl Grant on Notre Dame.

— Tom Noie

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI