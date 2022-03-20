NCAA Tournament: Follow live as Notre Dame men's basketball plays Texas Tech in Round 2

No. 11 seed Notre Dame (24-10 overall; 15-5 ACC) faces No. 3 seed Texas Tech (26-9; 12-6 Big 12) in a West Region second round game in the NCAA tournament Sunday night.

7:32 1st H, Notre Dame 13, Texas Tech 13

Texas Tech was also issued a flopping warning aeach team traded missed three attempts. The Irish got a big 3-pointer from Nate Laszewski to tie things up midway through the first half.

11:09 1st H, Notre Dame 7, Texas Tech 13

Notre Dame is in a major scoring drought with no points in the last five minutes plus. On the other end, a flopping warning was issued against the Irish after hard contact.

13:49 1st H, Notre Dame 7, Texas Tech 8

Notre Dame gave up the lead coming out of the first media timeout, then had a shot blocked on their first possession. Solid defense is keeping them right with the higher- seeded Red Raiders so far.

16:49 1st H, Notre Dame 7, Texas Tech 6

After Texas Tech won the tipoff and got the scoring started, Notre Dame answered by trading buckets and then picking up both free throws on the first foul of the game.

Approaching tipoff

