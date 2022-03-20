March Madness: Relentless Red Raiders next up for confident Irish

Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech:

NCAA Tournament, TV, radio, matchup

No. 11 seed Notre Dame (24-10 overall; 15-5 ACC) faces No. 3 seed Texas Tech (26-9; 12-6 Big 12) in a West Region second round game in the NCAA tournament.

Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI.

When does Notre Dame play Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament?

Sunday's contest is the first of the day at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University. The game tips at 7:10 p.m. Eastern time (4:10 p.m. in San Diego).

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast on TBS with Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (color analyst), Steve Smith (color analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (sideline).

How can I listen?

The Notre Dame game can be heard locally on WSBT (960 AM) with Irish play-by-play voice Tony Simeone.

What’s at stake for Notre Dame?

A third win in five days in the NCAA Tournament after missing the previous four. It would be Notre Dame's first trip to the Sweet 16 since making consecutive trips in 2015 and 2016.

What’s at stake for Texas Tech?

Having advanced to the second round for the fourth straight season following Friday's first-round victory over Montana State (97-62), Texas Tech look to get to its first Sweet 16 since 2019 when it got all the way to the national championship game before losing to Virginia.

Irish to keep an eye on

Senior guard/captain Dane Goodwin, the team's second leading scorer (13.6), took only three shots and scored three points in Friday's win over No. 6 seed Alabama. Graduate student Paul Atkinson averaged 19.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in his two Tournament games last week. Freshman guard Blake Wesley had a bust-out game of 18 points in Friday's win. It was the most points the team's leading scorer has scored since getting 21 at Florida State on March 2.

Red Raiders to reference

Super senior guard Bryson Williams, a first team all-league selection, and junior guard Terrence Shannon became the first Red Raiders in school history to each score 20 points in an NCAA Tournament game in Friday's win over Montana State. Both are the only Red Raiders to average double figures in scoring during the regular season. Senior forward Kevin Obanor (9.9 ppg., 5.0 rpg.) is one of two Raiders (Williams) to start all 35 games. He has two double-doubles for points and rebounds this season, 32 for his career.

Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech series

This is only the second meeting all-time between the schools, located 1,200 miles apart. On Dec. 6, 1975, then-No. 9 ranked Notre Dame beat visiting Texas Tech, 88-63, in Purcell Pavilion.

This is the first game for Notre Dame against a Big 12 school since it met and lost to Oklahoma on Dec. 4, 2018 at Madison Square Garden.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI