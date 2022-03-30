Mike Brey: Blake Wesley will test NBA draft process, leaves open possible return

Next up for Notre Dame freshman guard Blake Wesley, a decision.

A big one – return to school for his sophomore season or become the first player in Notre Dame men's basketball program history to be a one (year) and done.

A second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and a member of the league's all-freshman team, the South Bend native and former Riley High School standout will spend the next two months gauging his NBA draft status, according to Irish head coach Mike Brey.

Brey told the Mully and Haugh Show on the Score 670 in Chicago on Wednesday morning that Wesley had decided to work through the NBA draft process for the next two months. Brey met with Wesley and his family in their home on Tuesday.

"We want to support him," Brey told Mully and Haugh. "If he wants to come back, I think I can find some playing time for him."

This was a decision that those close to the program expected following Wesley's freshman season where he averaged a team-high 14.4 points. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 29.4 minutes. He finished the year with a team-high 44 steals.

Wesley has a deadline of June 1 to decide whether to remain in the two-round draft or return to school. He'll likely spend the next two months interviewing and working out for various teams, both in individual and group settings, when feedback will be offered on his draft potential.

He'll then have to decide – go or stay?

Wesley played in all 35 games, with 28 starts. He shot .404 percent from the field, .303 percent from 3 and .657 percent from the foul line. He earned ACC rookie of the week honors three times during the season.

Wesley struggled in Notre Dame's four postseason games. He shot a combined 32 percent (17-for-53) and was 0-for-11 from 3 with 10 turnovers in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinal loss to Virginia Tech and the three NCAA Tournament games, which ended March 20 with a loss to Texas Tech in the second round of the West Regional in San Diego.

Afterward, Brey offered a peek then into what the offseason would hold for his program, and likely for Wesley.

"The big thing is, no one has to make that decision fast," Brey said that Sunday night in San Diego. "If everybody wants to test the (NBA) waters, put your name in. Go ahead. I've mentally prepared myself that this is another process now that we're going to be in probably for six weeks, two months, maybe up until summer school.

"We'll do the best we can trying to figure it (out). Each one of those guys, I need to remember, could be on their own schedule and I'll respect that."

Two NBA scouts, who have followed Wesley closely this season, told the Tribune that Wesley might be a mid- to late-first round draft pick. NBA scouts are not authorized to speak publicly about underclassmen.

First-round draft picks sign four-year contracts, with only the first two years guaranteed. The final two are team options.

Various mock drafts have Wesley projected as a middle- to late-first round selection. He was slotted as high as a Top 10 pick in one mock draft earlier in the season.

Notre Dame has not had a first-round NBA draft pick since former Irish All-American guard Jerian Grant went to the New York Knicks in 2015. The Irish have not had a player leave school early since former Marian standout Demetrius Jackson bypassed his senior year in 2016.

Jackson was a second-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics in 2016. He played in 26 career NBA games.

Jackson and former Irish All-American Troy Murphy are the only two to leave Notre Dame early for the NBA under Brey. Murphy was a lottery selection – 14th overall – in 2001 by the Golden State Warriors.

Murphy, as a sophomore, and former Irish guard Chris Thomas and power forward Luke Harangody, who ended his collegiate career the second leading scorer and rebounder in program history, all declared for the draft and then returned to school during their collegiate careers. Murphy did it between his sophomore and junior seasons, Harangody the summer before his senior year. Thomas did it between his sophomore and junior seasons.

Harangody eventually was a second-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2010. Thomas never played in the NBA.

The 2022 draft is June 23 at Barclays Center in New York.

Atkinson decides its time to move on

Irish power forward Paul Atkinson, Jr., won't wait around for an NCAA ruling that might never come.

Atkinson told Brey on Monday that he plans to pursue the next phase of his basketball career, whatever that may entail, rather than possibly return for a fifth year. There was a chance that Atkinson, who sat out the 2020-21 season at Yale after the Ivy League canceled its season, could gain that year back through an NCAA waiver.

The NCAA and Ivy League have given zero indication over the last two months that that would be possible.

In his one season at Notre Dame, Atkinson averaged 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game. He also shot .587 percent from the field. Atkinson played one of the best games of his career in the double-overtime First Four win over Rutgers. Atkinson finished with 26 points and six rebounds, including the game-winning rebound basket with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Atkinson has accepted an invitation to participate in next month's Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational, an NBA showcase for college seniors.

