Men's Basketball: Already a crowded Irish backcourt adds another veteran guard

One veteran left-handed point guard leaves the Notre Dame men’s basketball program, another arrives.

So it goes for the Irish, who on Monday afternoon added former Niagara guard/graduate transfer Marcus Hammond to the roster for the 2022-23 season. A 6-foot-3, 173-pound native of Queens, New York, Hammond took an official visit to Notre Dame over the weekend. He also considered Georgetown (one of two finalists), Kansas State and Rutgers.

Hammond made his choice known via social media. He could not immediately be reached for comment. He entered the transfer portal on March 22 – two days after Notre Dame’s season ended with a loss to Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA tournament. At the time, Hammond left open the possibility of returning to Niagara for his super senior (COVID) season.

As a senior with the Purple Eagles this past season, Hammond averaged a team-high 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in a team-high 34.0 minutes. He shot .430 percent from the field, .370 from 3 and .831 percent from the foul line. He was a first team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection.

One of more than 1,400 players in the transfer portal, Hammond played last season for coach Greg Paulus, who quietly committed to Notre Dame as a high school senior before eventually signing with Duke.

Niagara finished 14-16.

Notes:Dane Goodwin will return for one more run

As a junior, Hammond averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.5 minutes. He played 30-plus minutes in each of his last three seasons at Niagara. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame is in need of another guard – point or combo - following the (likely) loss of two off last season’s team that finished 24-11, 15-5 and second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Senior guard Prentiss Hubb, a four-year starter who averaged 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 34.9 minutes over 125 games decided not to return for his super senior season. Hubb led the ACC in assist/turnover ratio for league games this past season (4.40).

Getting Hammond, who might be more scorer than facilitator, also all but closes the door on any possibility that South Bend native Blake Wesley returns for his sophomore season. After leading the Irish in scoring (14.4 ppg.) and making the league’s all-freshman and second team, Wesley announced at the end of March that he was entering the NBA draft.

Depending on who you talked to, Wesley left open a slight chance of returning for a second season. Instead, he likely becomes the first Irish in program history to be a one-and-done. Wesley is projected to be a mid- to late-first round selection in the late June draft.

No Hubb and likely no Wesley meant that coach Mike Brey and his staff needed to go the transfer portal route to fill a key need for 2022-23. Veteran guard Dane Goodwin announced Friday via social media that he would return for his super senior year next season. Fellow guards Cormac Ryan and Trey Wertz are expected to also return. Notre Dame also adds to the guard rotation freshman J.J. Starling, a McDonald’s All-American.

None are “true” point guards. Hubb and Wesley handled much of that heavy lifting last season. Starling, like Ryan, might be better doing a little of everything. He played mostly off the ball this past season at La Lumiere School in nearby LaPorte.

Notre Dame will move forward with a guard rotation of Goodwin, Ryan, Wertz, Hammond, Starling and soon-to-be sophomore J.R. Konieczny next season. The 6-6 Konieczny is listed as a guard but may see more time next season as a small forward.

Brey’s long been a believer that you can never have too many guards, and he’s got a lot of them.

Ryan (Stanford) and Wertz (Santa Clara) are also transfers. Hammond is the first transfer (and graduate transfer) to choose Notre Dame since former Irish power forward Paul Atkinson arrived from Yale last summer. Atkinson averaged 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 27.6 minutes during his lone season in South Bend.

Needing a replacement for Atkinson, Notre Dame also is looking at former Wright State power forward Grant Basile, a Wisconsin native who also visited campus over the weekend. The 6-9, 225-pound Basille averaged 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.6 minutes this past season for a Wright State team that finished 22-14. Like Notre Dame, Wright State played in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio before advancing to the first round in San Diego, where it lost to No. 1 seed Arizona.

Basile’s final four schools are reportedly Iowa State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

The Irish have added at least one transfer each of the last four seasons – Ryan (2019), Wertz (2020), Atkinson (2021) and Hammond (2022), who will be the first Queens native to play at Notre Dame since former Irish power forward Ty Nash.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.