Former Irish power forward spent last six season on coaching staff

Well, that was fun while it lasted, and it didn't last very long.

As the Notre Dame men's basketball team steamrolled toward its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years last season, head coach Mike Brey often talked about how well positioned the program was after so many seasons of uncertainty, for myriad reasons.

Brey would mention how he liked all three levels of Rolfs Hall, the team's stand-alone practice facility. He liked the strength and conditioning and training programs on the ground floor. He liked the fabric/makeup of the players' locker room on the second floor. And he liked the stability on the third floor, home to the coaching staff and administrative offices.

The top level needs a little work after Notre Dame Insider learned Wednesday morning that assistant coach Ryan Humphrey, a former Irish power forward and first-round NBA draft pick, will soon leave the program for another coaching position.

Reached Wednesday morning, Humphrey verified that he soon will depart for another job, but declined to offer specifics on his new position – or place of employment – until all hiring procedures were finalized. That might not be until early next week with the Fourth of July holiday approaching.

Humphrey informed the Irish of his decision during the team's early-morning workout. He spent the last six seasons on Brey's staff, where he tutored the big men. He also served this past season as de-facto recruiting coordinator.

“Notre Dame has been so good to me,” Humphrey told NDI on Wednesday.

Brey always figured Humphrey wasn’t long for a spot on his staff, mainly because he seemed on a rocket rise to becoming a head coach, of having a program to call his own. He was that good. He was that driven. He was that destined. Determined.

“He was unbelievable with our big guys,” Brey said of Humphrey. “That relationship was really good. I’ll miss him. I love him.”

As Humphrey prepares to move on, Brey will move into hiring mode. Does he hire a current college assistant? Does he hire someone with an NBA background? The new guy likely won’t be someone with Notre Dame ties, which had been a past Brey hiring preference.

Brey’s in no rush to shore up the staff. He eventually will have to, but in time. For now, he’ll have Pat Rogers, a 2010 Notre Dame graduate and current Director of Basketball Operations after serving last season as video coordinator, jump into Humphrey’s recruiting role and get on the road for part of the July evaluation period.

Humphrey served as the de facto recruiting coordinator at Notre Dame since last summer. He was the lead assistant on current Irish guard J.J. Starling. He helped recruit freshman power forward Ven-Allen Lubin. If the Irish season started tomorrow, both could be in the starting lineup.

Brey begins his 22nd season in the fall. Associate head coach Anthony Solomon and assistant coach Antoni Wyche each begin their second seasons, though this is Solomon's third tour of duty on Brey's staff. Wyche also played at Notre Dame under the late John MacLeod.

