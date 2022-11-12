All you need to know about Youngstown State-Notre Dame men's basketball game

Notre Dame Men's Basketball

WHO: Notre Dame (1-0) vs. Youngstown State (2-0)

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).

WHEN: Sunday at 4 p.m.

TICKETS: Plenty available.

Super senior Trey Wertz delivers big effort as Notre Dame sidesteps Radford

TV: Regional Sports Network (locally, Marquee Sports Network)

RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

NOTING:

Guard Dwayne Cohill scored 19 points on 7-of-10 from the floor with five assists and forward Adrian Nelson added 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead six players in double figures for points in Wednesday’s 90-71 home win over Tennessee-Martin. Newcomers scored 50 of the 90 points for the Penguins, who added four transfers in the offseason and carry six on the roster. Nine players logged double figures for minutes as Youngstown State shot 45.1 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3 and 78.7 percent from the foul line. The Penguins scored 40 points in the paint and had 30 off the bench. It opened Monday with a victory at Canisius.

Youngstown State is averaging 91.0 ppg., and allowing 76.5. Four Penguins average at least 13.0 ppg., while nine log at least 15 minutes. Cohill, a transfer from Dayton, leads Youngstown at 17.0 ppg. Forward Malek Green, a transfer from Canisius, is averaging 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Youngstown State returned three starters off a team that finished 19-15 overall, 12-9 and tied for seventh in the Horizon League last season. The Penguins were picked this preseason to finish fifth (with one first-place vote) in the 11-team conference.

Notre Dame is 57-12 all-time against the Horizon League.

The Penguins have won 52 games over the last three years, which ties the school record for success over a three-year period.

Head coach Jerrod Calhoun is in his sixth season. He’s the only coach in program history to lead the Penguins to multiple post-season bids.

Youngstown State is one of 44 teams in Division I (357 teams) that has never played in an NCAA tournament.

This starts a stretch of six of seven away from home for the Penguins.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 3-0. This is the first meeting since an 87-78 Irish win on Dec. 21, 2015.

Notre Dame opened Thursday at home with a 79-76 comeback win over Radford. Three Irish scored double figures led by power forward Nate Laszewski’s 28 points (which tied a career high) and 12 rebounds. The Irish trailed for nearly 30 minutes and were down by nine with 10:10 remaining.

This is the first of three games in six days for the Irish.

QUOTING: "Youngstown State, (Irish assistant coach Antoni Wyche) tells me they're as good as these guys. I say, appreciate that. Thanks for telling me that." - Notre Dame coach Mike Brey after the Irish rallied from down by three points with 1:57 remaining to win Thursday at home over Radford.

-Tom Noie