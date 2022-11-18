All you need to know about Notre Dame-Lipscomb matchup in men's basketball

Notre Dame (3-0) vs. Lipscomb (2-1)

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).

WHEN: Friday at 7 p.m.

TICKETS: Plenty available.

TV: None. The game can be seen via streaming at ACC Network Extra.

RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

WSBT (960 AM). ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

NOTING: Forward Jacob Ognacevic scored 16 points with six rebounds and made the winning basket with one second remaining Monday in a 77-75 victory over crosstown rival Belmont. Guard Trae Benham scored 21 points and guard Matthew Schner added 17 for the Bisons, who finished with 23 bench points and 44 points in the paint. The game featured six ties and 16 lead changes. … Lipscomb has a win over Division II Campbellsville-Harrodsburg and a loss at South Dakota. It will play Power Five non-conference games at Michigan (Dec. 17) and at Louisville (Dec. 20). It won last season at Dayton (78-59). … Lipscomb is a private school located in Nashville with an enrollment of 4,600. It made the jump from NAIA to Division I in 1999. It won the NAIA national championship in 1986 and has played in one Division I NCAA Tournament (2018) after winning the ASUN conference tournament championship game over Florida Gulf Coast. … Three starters return off a team that finished 14-19 overall, 6-10 and fourth place in the West Division of the ASUN and 3-13 away from home last season. … Lipscomb was picked this preseason to finish tied for sixth with Bellarmine in the 14-team ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun). … Center Ahsan Asadullah (6-foot-10, 275 pounds) was a preseason first team all-league selection and has earned all-conference honors each of the last three years. He’s averaging 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.7 minutes a game while working his way back from a knee injury that sidelined him last season for seven weeks. … Ten Bisons average at least 11.3 minutes. … Ognacevic leads the Bisons in scoring at 18.0 ppg., in 19.7 minutes.... The Bisons have outscored opponents by (+42) in the first half, (+5) in the second … Lipscomb’s roster includes six transfers, including Ognacevic, a Wisconsin native who previously played at Valparaiso. … These teams have never met. … Notre Dame is 9-0 all-time against ASUN schools, the last game/win coming Dec. 23, 2020 against Bellarmine (81-70). … This wraps a stretch of three home games in six days for Notre Dame.

QUOTING: “It’s a whole (different) world. You have no idea in scheduling. Like, it’s a good time to schedule them because here’s their roster. All of a sudden, new guys come in, a bunch of guys. And old. We’re in it every night. It’s just coming at us and you don’t know any more. You look around the country and I hope we can keep our nose clean.” — Irish coach Mike Brey on the challenge of scheduling non-league games against mid-major (and lower) programs whose rosters are loaded with transfers.

— Tom Noie