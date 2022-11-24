All you need to know about Notre Dame's Black Friday game against St. Bonaventure

Men's Basketball

Gotham Classic

WHO: Notre Dame (5-0) vs. St. Bonaventure (3-2)

WHERE: UBS Arena (19,000), Elmont, New York.

WHEN: Friday at 4 p.m.

TV: None. The game can be streamed via ESPN+.

RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

NOTING: Forward Chad Venning scored 21 points with seven rebounds and guard Kyrell Luc added 19 points, five rebounds and six assists as St. Bonaventure beat Southern Indiana, 80-66, Tuesday at home. The Bonnies placed four players in double figures and scored 50 points in the second half. ... St. Bonaventure is a school of 1,900 located in Olean, New York. … Following the 2003 season in which he helped Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 seasons, current Irish associate head coach Anthony Solomon was named head coach at St. Bonaventure. He went 24-88 in four seasons. … St. Bonaventure returned zero starters off last year’s team that finished 23-10 overall, 12-5 and fourth place in the Atlantic-10. It lost in the semifinals of the postseason National Invitation Tournament. … The Bonnies were expected to return all five starters from 2021-22, but four transferred to high-major programs (Alabama (1), Florida (1) and Iowa State (2) and a fifth turned pro. All five started at least 30 games and played at least 30 minutes last season. … St. Bonaventure lost all 12 players off its roster who appeared in games last season. … It was picked this preseason to finish 10th in the 15-team A-10. … The current roster carries six transfers. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 5-2. … This is the first time the teams have played since a 57-54 Irish win on Dec. 22, 1994. … The Irish are 1-0 all-time against the Bonnies in neutral-site games. The last time the teams played at a neutral site was Jan. 4, 1978 in the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York. ... UBS Arena sits adjacent to Belmont Park race track, just off the fourth turn and the front straightaway. … Home to the NHL’s New York Islanders, it opened in 2021 at a cost of $1.2 billion. The first college basketball game held at UBS was Dec. 3, 2021 when Kansas beat St. John’s, 95-75. … This is the only game of the day in the building. … This is the first game away from home for Notre Dame, which finished 7-5 away from home overall last season, 3-5 in neutral-court games. The Irish are the designated visiting team. … Following an opening stretch of six games in 16 days, Notre Dame has four days between games before returning to action Wednesday at home against No. 12 Michigan State in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

QUOTING: "I just want to see us bring our own energy. We're not going to have a student section, a lot of fans, so we've got to bring it for each other, especially for the Holidays. We've got to come with a different mindset and continue to stay focused." — Irish freshman guard J.J. Starling on playing away from Purcell Pavilion for the first time this season this weekend.

