All you need to know about Syracuse-Notre Dame men's basketball matchup

MEN'S BASKETBALL

WHO: Notre Dame (6-1 overall; 0-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (3-4; 0-0)

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).

WHEN: Saturday at noon.

TICKETS: Plenty available.

TV: ESPN2.

RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

NOTING: Senior center Jesse Edwards scored nine points with 17 rebounds and freshman guard Judah Mintz added nine points in Tuesday’s 73-44 loss at No. 16 Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. In their first true road game, the Orange shot .278 percent from the field, .294 from 3 and .529 from the foul line with 17 turnovers. Syracuse scored 21 points in the second half. The Orange were within five, 35-30, with 15:27 remaining before Illinois closed on a 38-14 run. It was the fewest points scored by Syracuse since a 59-44 loss at Duke on Feb. 24, 2018. … The Orange have lost three straight (St. John’s, Bryant, Illinois). … After scoring 31 points on 12-of-24 from the field in a win over Richmond, Syracuse senior guard Joe Girad is a combined 2-for-25 in his last three games. He played 20 scoreless minutes with three shots at Illinois. … Nine Orange average at least 10.2 minutes, while three score double figures, led by Mintz (15.1). … Syracuse returned two starters off last year’s team that finished 16-17 overall, 9-11 and ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It was the first losing season in the coaching career of Jim Boeheim, now in his 47th season at his alma mater. It was the first losing season for Syracuse since finishing 9-16 in 1968-69. … The Orange have won 23, 20, 18, 18 and 16 games the last five seasons. … Syracuse was picked this preseason to finish eighth in the 15-team ACC. Notre Dame was picked sixth. ... The Orange have not finished higher than sixth in the ACC in any of the last eight seasons. … Syracuse is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame. The teams play Jan. 14 in Syracuse. … Syracuse leads the all-time series 31-23 overall, 15-11 in South Bend and 6-4 as ACC colleagues. … Notre Dame won last season’s lone matchup. … Syracuse has scored and allowed the same number of points through seven games (493). … It leads the ACC in blocks (5.86 per game), is fourth in field goal percentage (.399), ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (.325), 11th in scoring offense (70.43) and assists (12.1), 12th in scoring defense (70.43), scoring margin (0.00), and free throw percentage (.709) and 14th in rebounding margin (+1.09). … Edwards has 17 rebounds in each of his last two games. He leads the league in rebounding (11.4) and blocks (2.86).

QUOTING: “We’re struggling offensively. We’ve got some young guys that are trying to figure out what they have to do.”

-Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim

-Tom Noie