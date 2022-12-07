All you need to know about men's basketball game between Boston U and Notre Dame

MEN'S BASKETBALL

WHO: Notre Dame (6-2) vs. Boston University (5-4)

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).

WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

TICKETS: Plenty available.

TV: None. The game can be seen via streaming at ACC Network Extra.

RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

A day of high-level hoops between two Top-10 teams saw Notre Dame deliver

Notre Dame basketball could not operate against the Syracuse zone defense in home loss

ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

NOTING: Graduate student guard Jonas Harper scored 15 points with three assists and graduate student forward Walter Whyte added 12 points and 10 rebounds as Boston U. snapped a three-game losing streak Friday with a 68-54 victory at Merrimack. The game featured five ties and seven lead changes. The Terriers shot 50 percent from the floor, 47.1 percent from 3 and 72.7 percent from the foul line. They scored 21 points off 15 turnovers, 29 bench points and 32 points in the paint. … This is the sixth of seven straight away from home for the Terriers, who are 2-2 in true road games with wins at Merrimack and New Hampshire. … Boston U. has played one power conference team this season – No.5 Connecticut, an 86-57 loss. … Senior guard Ethan Brittain-Watts was a four-time all-state selection and Indiana senior all-star at Culver Academy. The Indianapolis native is averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.9 minutes. … Boston U. returned three starters off last year’s team that finished 22-13 overall after winning seven games the previous year, and 11-7 (third place) in the Patriot League. The Terriers were picked this preseason to finish second in the 10-team conference with one first-place vote. … Boston University looks to win at least 20 games for the third time in four seasons. It last went to the NCAA tournament in 2011. Boston U. was supposed to play in the 2020 tournament after winning the Patriot League championship before COVID-19 shut down March Madness. … Boston U. lost in overtime at Florida State last season, 81-80. … The BU roster features three graduate students, five seniors and five juniors. It has only one transfer. … Whyte, a 6-foot-6 forward, has earned all-league honors three times. The 6-2 Harper is a two-time all-league selection. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 3-0, all at home, with the last win (74-67) on Dec. 13, 2008 when the Irish were ranked No. 12. … Notre Dame is 56-5 against the Patriot League. … The Irish are 6-1 at home this season following Saturday’s loss to Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener. … Irish super senior guard Dane Goodwin is shooting .494 percent from the field, .516 percent from 3 and 1.000 percent (14-of-14) from the foul line. He's second on the squad in scoring (14.3 ppg.). … Notre Dame returns to action Sunday (4 p.m.) at home against former Independent and Big East rival Marquette.

QUOTING: “Monday, we’re going to have all 13 guys back on the practice court. We need some reps. We’ve been massaging this thing a little bit, and we’ve survived. I told them this is the segment (where) we need a little bit of the first week practice plan in practices. We’ve not been able to do that.” — Irish coach Mike Brey

— Tom Noie