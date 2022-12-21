All you need to know about Notre Dame-Florida State conference collision

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ NOTING: Former UCF guard Darin Green Jr., scored 30 points with four rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes and sophomore guard Matthew Cleveland added 23 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes while the rest of the roster combined for 26 points in Saturday’s 93-79 neutral-site loss to St. John’s. The Seminoles shot 47.4 percent from the field, 57.9 from 3 and 73.7 from the free throw line. They were outrebounded by 10, finished with 17 assists to 16 turnovers and trailed for 34:54. … Florida State started the season 0-4, won a game, then lost six straight, including games to Florida, Purdue, Nebraska and Virginia. It has wins over Mercer, Louisville and South Carolina Upstate. … Eight Seminoles average at least 10.3 minutes per game while four score double figures, led by Green (14.2). The roster features seven freshmen and four transfers. … The Seminoles are without freshman power forward Baba Miller, a projected NBA lottery pick, who is sitting out half of the season under NCAA penalty for receiving improper financial help to travel to and from his native Spain to Tallahassee during the offseason. The 6-foot-11, 204-pound Miller becomes eligible on Jan. 11. … Florida State averages 68.4 ppg., and allows 73.3. Over its last three games, FSU has scored 80, 75 and 79 points. … Florida State returned one starter off last year’s team that finished 17-14 overall, 10-10 and eighth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It was in first place in the league on Jan. 22. … The Seminoles have won 29, 26, 18 and 17 games the last four seasons. … Head coach Leonard Hamilton enters Wednesday with 177 wins in the ACC, which ranks fifth in league history behind Mike Krzyzewski (535), Dean Smith (422), Roy Williams (241) and Gary Williams (210). Hamilton is in his 21st season at Florida State (where he’s gone to eight NCAA tournaments) and 35th season overall. … Florida State was picked this preseason to finish fifth in the 15-team ACC; Notre Dame was picked sixth. … Florida State is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame. The teams also play Jan. 17 in South Bend. … Florida State leads the all-time series 7-5, including 6-4 as ACC colleagues and 5-0 at the Tucker Center, one of two places (Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena) where Notre Dame has never won since joining the league in 2013-14. Notre Dame’s five Tucker Center losses have been by one, seven, three, 21 and two points. … … Notre Dame has lost three of its last four and four of six. It has scored 51, 61, 62 and 64 points in its four losses. It has lost its last two (to Marquette and Georgia), each by 15 points. … The Irish look to avoid their first three-game losing streak since early last season (Texas A&M, Illinois, Boston College). … Notre Dame opened ACC play Dec. 3 with a one-point home loss to Syracuse.

∎QUOTING: “We’ve got to develop a little more confidence in our younger guys in the heat of the battle and put them in situations where they can gain some experience so we can depend on them. We don’t have many situations where I’m feeling real comfortable we can do that. We’ve got some tough competition from here on out. I’m not really sure we can experiment very much.”

- Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton on his team’s rotation/inexperience

