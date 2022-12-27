All you need to know about the Jacksonville-Notre Dame men's basketball matchup

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (7-5) vs. Jacksonville (7-3)

∎ WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).

∎ WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

∎ TICKETS: Plenty available.

∎ TV: ACC Network

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

∎ ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

∎ NOTING: Jacksonville has been idle since a 66-55 victory Dec. 20 at Louisiana-Monroe. The Dolphins allowed 17 first-half points and moved to 23-1 under second-year coach Jordan Mincy when holding opponents under 60 points. … Jacksonville is 3-3 on the road with additional wins over Campbell and VCU. It opened the season with a 71-44 loss at No. 14 Duke. It won three straight and five of six after the season opener and have won two straight and four of the last five. … Ten of 12 Dolphins average at least 10.6 minutes per game and eight average 20-plus. Two average double figures in points led by first team all-league preseason selection Kevion Nolan (14.3 ppg.). … The Dolphins average 68.3 ppg., and allow 58.9. … Jacksonville returned four starters off last year’s team that finished 21-10 overall, 11-5 and second place in the ASUN East Division. It was the Dolphins’ first winning season in five years and first time with at least 20 wins since 2010-11. They ranked 356th — third-slowest in the nation — for adjusted tempo at kenpom.com. … Jacksonville currently ranks 351st for adjusted tempo (63.5); Notre Dame is at 347 (63.9). … Mincy won the Joe B. Hall Award last season as the nation’s top first-year head coach. … The Dolphins were picked this preseason by league coaches to finish second in the 14-team ASUN with three first-place votes. They were picked by league media to finish second with eight first-place votes. … The roster features 11 transfers. … Jacksonville leads the ASUN in field goal percentage defense (38.2 percent), fewest fouls per game (13.3), rebounding margin (4.2), defensive rebounds (27.0), scoring defense (58.9 ppg.) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (28.7 percent). … Both teams have made one Final Four in their basketball histories. Behind future Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore, Jacksonville lost to UCLA in the 1970 national championship game, 80-69. The Dolphins last played in the NCAA tournament in 1986. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 1-0, with the win (100-74) on Dec. 20, 2018 at Purcell Pavilion. Five Irish scored double figures, led by current guard Dane Goodwin and former small forward D.J. Harvey, each with 19 points. Former guard T.J. Gibbs added 18 points and seven assists. The Irish scored 57 points in the first half and finished with 24 assists to move to 9-3. … Notre Dame is 10-0 all-time against ASUN schools, 1-0 this season. Goodwin hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds for a 66-65 home victory last month over Lipscomb. … The Irish have lost three straight and four of five. … This game closes non-league play for Notre Dame, which is 7-3 in the non-conference, before the season wraps with 18 league games beginning Friday at home against Miami (Fla.).

∎ QUOTING: “Defense is kind of our staple.” ― Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy following last week’s win over Louisiana-Monroe

― Tom Noie