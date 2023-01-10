Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame in men's basketball: All you need to know

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (8-8 overall; 0-5 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (8-7; 1-4)

∎ WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)

∎ WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

∎ TV: ACC Network

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

∎ ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

∎ NOTING: Lance Terry scored 17 points and Miles Kelly added 16 as Georgia Tech lost Saturday at Florida State, 75-64. The Yellow Jackets allowed scoring runs of 10-0 and 11-0. They trailed by as many as 22 in a game that featured no ties and six lead changes. … The Yellow Jackets’ league win is over Miami (Fla.). They have lost three of their last four and four of six. … Georgia Tech is 1-5 away from home, 1-3 in true road games. The “away” win is against Atlanta-based Georgia State. … The Yellow Jackets returned two starters off last year’s team that finished 12-20 overall, 5-15 and 14th place in the ACC. They have not won more than 17 games in any of the last five seasons. … Georgia Tech was picked in preseason to finish 15th — last — in the ACC; Notre Dame was picked sixth. … Reserve guard Tristan Maxwell (3.2 ppg., 1.0 rpg., 11.9 mpg.) is the son of former NBA guard Vernon Maxwell. … Nine Yellow Jackets each average at least 11.2 minutes per game and have made at least one start. Kelly is the team’s lone double-figure scorer (14.6). … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 14-12, including 10-2 at home and 11-6 as ACC colleagues. The Irish have won the last two and six of seven against the Yellow Jackets. Notre Dame is 8-0 at home against Georgia Tech since joining the ACC. The Yellow Jackets last won in South Bend in 1990. The Irish swept last season's meetings, winning by four points in Atlanta and by 34 in South Bend. … Georgia Tech is one of six repeat league opponents for Notre Dame. It has been one of two permanent repeat opponents (Boston College) since Notre Dame joined the league in 2013-14. The teams also play Feb. 8 in Atlanta. … The Irish have opened league play with five of their first six games against repeat opponents. … Georgia Tech leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.277). It ranks fourth in the ACC in blocks (4.33), seventh in field goal percentage defense (.420), ninth in scoring defense (69.1), 10th in scoring offense (71.0), turnover margin (+0.20) and assist/turnover margin (1.15), 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (.333), 11th in scoring margin (+1.93), free throw percentage (.718) and assists (13.7) and 12th in field goal percentage (.432) and rebounding margin (-1.0). … Notre Dame has lost three straight games for the second time this season. The Irish have lost six of seven, seven of nine and eight of 11. … Notre Dame is one of two ACC teams (Louisville) winless in league play. … Notre Dame has never started 0-6 in the ACC.

∎ QUOTING: “We’re not in the spot where we want to be right now. I think everyone knows that. We’re going to keep working toward (success) and hopefully (this) week, we can turn it around. We can’t get any lower than we are right now." — Irish super senior guard Dane Goodwin

—Tom Noie