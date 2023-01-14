Notre Dame at Syracuse in men's basketball: What you need to know

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (9-8 overall; 1-5 ACC) vs. Syracuse (11-6; 4-2)

∎ WHERE: JMA Wireless Dome (35,642), Syracuse, New York

∎ WHEN: Saturday at 7 p.m.

∎ TV: ACC Network

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

∎ ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

Cormac Ryan speaks, and the Irish listen to finally win an Atlantic Coast Conference game

Big night for Maddy Westbeld, two Iveys and Notre Dame women in win over Wake Forest

∎ NOTING: Senior guard Joe Girard scored 24 points and freshman forward Maliq Brown recorded his first career double double (11 points, 12 rebounds) to lead Syracuse to an 82-72 home victory Wednesday over Virginia Tech. Senior center Jesse Edwards added 13 points and a career high six assists while Syracuse scored 43 points in the first half and overall led by as many as 22. Syracuse shot .508 percent from the field, .500 percent from 3 and .636 percent from the foul line. It held the Hokies to 15 percent (3-of-19) from 3. … Girard has scored double figures in 10 straight games, a run that commenced in the Dec. 3 win at Notre Dame (62-61) where he had 20 points. Edwards added 22 points and 16 rebounds. Irish super senior guard Dane Goodwin had 16 points and nine rebounds. Graduate guard Cormac Ryan added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. That game featured 12 ties and 12 lead changes. … The Orange have won three of their last four. They are 8-3 overall at home with losses to Bryant, Colgate and Pittsburgh. … Syracuse is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame. The Irish are 1-4 so far this season against repeat league opponents. … Syracuse leads the all-time series 32-23, 15-11 at the Dome and 7-4 as ACC colleagues. It has won three of the last four meetings. Notre Dame last won in Central New York on Jan. 4, 2020. … Picked in preseason to finish eighth in the 15-team ACC, Syracuse enters the weekend in a five-way tie for third. Picked to finish sixth, Notre Dame sits in a three-way tie for 12th with Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. … Syracuse leads the league in blocked shots (5.94). It ranks third in field goal percentage defense (.404) and steals (8.1), fourth in assists (14.7), fifth in field goal percentage (.462) and 3-point field goal percentage (.364), sixth in offense (75.0 ppg), seventh in assist/turnover ratio (1.23), ninth in scoring margin (+5.59), free throw percentage (.731) and 3-point field goal percentage (.331) and 10th in scoring defense (69.4). … Edwards leads the ACC in rebounding (10.7) and blocks (2.88) and is second in field goal percentage (.595). Freshman guard Judah Mintz leads the league in steals (2.1). … Irish super senior Nate Laszewski ranks second in the league in free throw percentage (.864); Goodwin is second in minutes (36.1). … Notre Dame remains winless away from home. The Irish are 0-2 (St. Bonaventure, Georgia) in neutral site games and 0-3 (Florida State, Boston College, North Carolina) in true road games. … It has lost five straight league road games dating back to last season and its last league road win – Feb. 12, 2022 at Clemson. … Following this one, the Irish play four of their next five league games at home.

∎ QUOTING: “Building off what we did (against Georgia Tech), being able to take punches and hang in there and stay tough throughout the course of a game, it’s not easy. Some of us have done it before; some of us are new to it. Continuing to believe in our group, believe in what we can do when we execute and playing with that edge and that swagger. Taking that on the road is important and we plan to do it Saturday.” — Notre Dame graduate student guard Cormac Ryan on what this Irish team needs to do to be better away from home.

— Tom Noie