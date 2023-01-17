Florida State at Notre Dame in men's basketball: All you need to know

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (9-9 overall; 1-6 ACC) vs. Florida State (5-13; 3-4)

∎ WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)

∎ WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

∎ TV: ESPNU

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM).

∎ TICKETS: Plenty available.

A lot for the Irish to like in this one, well, except for the final score

∎ NOTING: Guard Caleb Mills scored 14 points with seven rebounds and fellow guard Matthew Cleveland added 10 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double double in Saturday’s 67-58 loss to No. 13 Virginia. It was Florida State’s first home league loss this season. The Seminoles trailed for 37:08 and by as many as 16. They shot .396 percent from the field, .263 percent from 3 and .786 percent from the foul line. … Prized freshman forward Baba Miller, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, made his collegiate debut following a 16-game NCAA suspension with four points with four rebounds in 16 minutes in Wednesday’s loss at Wake Forest. The 6-foot-11, 204-pound Miller missed Saturday’s game with tonsilitis. He’s questionable for Tuesday. … Florida State has lost two straight, three of four and four of six. It remains winless on the road — 0-4 overall, 0-3 in league play with losses at Duke, Virginia and Wake Forest. … Florida State is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame. The teams met Dec. 21 in Tallahassee, a 73-72 Florida State win after Irish guard Trey Wertz committed a turnover in the closing seconds. Cleveland led the Seminoles with 19 points and 12 rebounds; freshman forward Cam Cohren added 18 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard J.J. Starling led the Irish with 20 points and three rebounds; graduate guard Cormac Ryan added 17 points and six rebounds. The game featured two ties and 12 lead changes. Florida State led for 24:32. … Notre Dame is 1-5 this season against ACC repeat opponents. … The Irish overall have lost four of five, seven of nine and nine of 13. … Florida State leads the all-time series 8-5, 7-4 as ACC colleagues. Notre Dame is 4-1 at home. The Seminoles have won two straight and five of six in the series. … Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton won his 600th overall game and 400th in the ACC Jan. 7 against Georgia Tech. … Florida State ranks sixth in the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (.343), eighth in blocks (3.94), ninth in assists (13.6), 10th in free throw percentage (.733) and steals (5.94), 11th in field goal percentage (.433), 12th in field goal percentage defense (.442) and assist/turnover ratio (1.08), 13th in scoring offense (68.7 ppg.), and 14th in scoring defense (74.0), scoring margin (-5.28), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.368), rebounding margin (-3.50) and turnover margin (-0.61). … Picked in preseason to finish fifth in the 15-team ACC, Florida State enters the week alone in 10th place. Picked sixth, Notre Dame is tied for 13th with Georgia Tech. … Irish super senior guard Dane Goodwin leads the ACC in minutes (36.2). … This starts a stretch of three of four at home for Notre Dame, which is 9-3 at Purcell Pavilion after finishing 14-1 last season.

∎ QUOTING: “I’m starting to get really concerned about our guys psychologically. They seem to be pacing themselves to try and get through the heavy minutes that they’ve been challenged to play. I don’t think in my whole coaching career, I’ve never had a stats sheet where guys play 30, 40, 38 and 37 minutes and two guys played 32. I can’t imagine our players going into a game knowing you’ve got to play 40 minutes.” — Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton on his short rotation

