All you need to know as Notre Dame visits the ATL for a rematch with Georgia Tech

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (10-13 overall; 2-10 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (8-15; 1-12)

∎ WHERE: McCamish Pavilion (8,600), Atlanta

∎ WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

∎ TV: Regional Sports Network (locally Marquee Sports Network)

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM)

∎ ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

∎ NOTING: Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly led four in double figures with 17 points and a career high nine rebounds and power forward Ja’von Franklin added 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks in Saturday’s 72-64 loss at North Carolina State. Guard Kyle Sturdivant added 13 points and four assists in a game that featured four ties and four lead changes. … Georgia Tech has lost nine straight and 11 of 12. Its league win was at home over Miami (Fla.). … The Yellow Jackets are 7-6 at home, 1-4 in league play. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 15-12 overall, 3-9 in Atlanta and 12-6 as ACC colleagues. Georgia Tech is one of two permanent repeat opponents for Notre Dame (Boston College). The Irish are 1-8 against its six repeat league opponents this season. … Dane Goodwin scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and Nate Laszewski added 14 points and seven rebounds in a 73-72 Irish overtime win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 10. Sturdivant scored 18 points in 18 minutes off the bench to help the Yellow Jackets post a 37-16 advantage in bench points. The game featured 10 ties and 13 lead changes. … Two of the last three games have gone to overtime. The last four meetings at McCamish have been decided by four, two, four and two points. ... Notre Dame's nine games at Georgia Tech as a conference colleague have all been decided by seven or fewer points … Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.309), fifth in blocks (4.30), seventh in steals (6.00), 10th in assists (13.22) and assist/turnover ratio (1.15), 11th in field goal percentage defense (.441), 12th in turnover margin (-0.26), 13th in scoring offense (67.0 ppg.), scoring margin (-4.09), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.310) and rebounding margin (1.91) and 15th in free throw percentage (.686) and field goal percentage (.412). … Georgia Tech ranks last in the league in home attendance (4,592). … Franklin is fourth in the league in blocked shots (1.59); guard Deivon Smith is third in assist/turnover ratio (2.57). … Georgia Tech opens the week in 15th place – last – in the ACC; Notre Dame is in 13th. … The Irish are 0-7 on the road overall and 0-5 in league play this season. ... Notre Dame last won an ACC road game on Feb. 12, 2022 against Clemson. … The Irish close the regular season with five of their last eight away from home, including three of the next four. … The Irish are expected to be without freshman power forward Dom Campbell (Achilles). Fellow freshman power forward Ven-Allen Lubin (ankle tendon) is questionable after returning to practice Monday. … Notre Dame is 1-3 since Mike Brey announced Jan. 19 that this season will be his last after 23 years as Irish head coach.

∎ QUOTING: “I love Coach Brey. Awesome human being, awesome coach, awesome program. Just one of the great guys in the entire business. Probably every program in this league wants to model their program after Coach Brey’s team and a Notre Dame program. He’s as good as it gets and the league’s going to miss him. College basketball is going to miss him.” — Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, who will coach against a Mike Brey team Wednesday for the final time in a regular-season ACC game.

—Tom Noie