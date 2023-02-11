Everything you need to know about Virginia Tech's visit to Notre Dame Saturday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (10-14 overall; 2-11 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (14-10; 4-9)

∎ WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)

∎ WHEN: Saturday at 2 p.m.

∎ TV: Regional Sports Network (locally Marquee Sports Network)

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM)

∎ ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

∎ NOTING: Wright State transfer power forward Grant Basile scored 33 points with three rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes and power forward Justyn Mutts added 16 points and six rebounds in Wednesday’s 82-76 home loss to Boston College. The Hokies shot 41.9 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from 3 and 66.7 percent from the foul line. They trailed for 28:14 and were outscored 29-7 for bench points in a game that featured two ties and two lead changes. … Hokies coach Mike Young is 0-5 against Boston College during his four seasons in Blacksburg. … Virginia Tech was coming off a home win over No. 6 Virginia. … Basile chose Virginia Tech over Notre Dame in the spring … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 9-8, 4-3 at home. The series as ACC colleagues is tied at six. The Hokies have won four in a row and six of seven. The last Irish win was March 7, 2020 at home. This is the lone regular-season meeting. … Virginia Tech returned two starters off last year’s team that finished 23-13 overall, 11-9 and tied for fifth in the ACC. The Hokies became the lowest seed (No. 7) to ever win the ACC tournament after beating the No. 3 (North Carolina), 2 (Notre Dame) and 1 (Duke) seeds for its first league tournament championship. … The Hokies were ranked for two weeks, and as high as No. 21, in this season’s Associated Press poll. … Virginia Tech is second in the ACC in field goal percentage (.471), assists (15.33) and assist/turnover ratio (1.50), fifth in scoring defense (68.08) and turnover margin (+1.17), sixth in field goal percentage defense (.431), seventh in scoring offense (73.96), scoring margin (+5.88) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.332), eighth in 3-point field goal percentage (.352) and rebounding margin (+0.67), ninth in free throw percentage (.735), 11th in blocks (3.46) and 13th in steals (5.21). … Picked in preseason to finish seventh with one first-place vote, Virginia Tech enters the weekend in 12th place. Notre Dame is in 13th in the 15-team ACC. Notre Dame has one fewer loss than 14th-place Georgia Tech, but the teams both have two league wins. The Yellow Jackets own the tie-breaker over the Irish. The teams split their season series but Georgia Tech’s other league win is over fourth-place Miami (Fla.). Notre Dame’s other league win is over Louisville. … Irish power forward Nate Laszewski ranks second in the ACC in free throw percentage (.867); Hokies guard Sean Pedulla is third (.854). Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage (.418). … The Hokies have lost two of three and nine of 12. The Irish have lost two straight, six of seven and nine of 11. … Notre Dame is 2-5 at home in league play after going 9-1 last season.

∎ QUOTING: “It’s never easy. We’ve had our chances. It’s just a matter of playing better basketball, more sound basketball.”

-Virginia Tech coach Mike Young on winning on the road in ACC play, where the Hokies are 0-6.

-Tom Noie