Notre Dame at Duke: What you need to know

One more time in Cameron Indoor Stadium for Notre Dame coach Mike Brey

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (10-15 overall; 2-12 ACC) vs. Duke (17-8; 8-6)

∎ WHERE: Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314), Durham, N.C.

∎ WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m.

∎ TV: ESPN

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM)

∎ NOTING: Guard Jeremy Roach scored 16 points with two assists and fellow guard Tyrese Proctor added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 69-62 overtime loss at then-No. 8 Virginia. The Blue Devils trailed by five with under two minutes remaining before forcing overtime. Duke shot .449 percent from the field, .391 percent from 3 and .750 percent from the foul line in a game it led for 21:26 but committed 22 turnovers. Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski, the team’s leading scorer (14.8 ppg.) who has earned league rookie of the week a conference-best seven times, went scoreless. League officials admitted late Saturday night that Duke should’ve been awarded two free throws at the end of regulation after Filipowski was fouled going to the basket. Game officials waved off the call for overtime. … The Blue Devils have lost consecutive games for the first time this season. ... Duke was ranked as high as No. 7 over the first two weeks of the season and has been unranked each of the last five weeks. … At 6-0 in league play and 12-0 overall, Duke is one of two league teams (Miami, Fla.) undefeated at home. … Duke returned one starter off last year’s team that finished 32-7, 16-4 and first place in the ACC, one game in the win column ahead of Notre Dame. ... The Blue Devils have won at least 25 games four of the last five seasons. … Picked in preseason to finish second in the league with two first-place votes, Duke entered the week in a three-way tie with North Carolina and Syracuse for seventh. Notre Dame is alone in 13th. … Duke leads the series 28-8, 9-2 at home and 7-4 as ACC colleagues. The Irish have six overall wins (two ACC tournament games) against the Blue Devils since joining the league in 2013-14. … Duke enters a home game against Notre Dame unranked for the second straight time. … Duke opened this week first in the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.302) and rebounding margin (+8.56), second in scoring defense (64.32), third in blocks (4.76), fourth in scoring margin (+7.20), free throw percentage (.763) and field goal percentage defense (.415), fifth in assists (14.4), ninth in scoring offense (71.52 ppg.), 10th in steals (5.60) and 12th in field goal percentage (.438) and 3-point field goal percentage (.327). … This starts a stretch of two straight and three of four on the road for Notre Dame, which is 0-8 away from home this season, 0-6 in ACC play.

∎ QUOTING: “If you could play well and steal a win Tuesday, it would heal a lot of wounds.” — Notre Dame coach Mike Brey

— Tom Noie