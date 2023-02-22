All you need to know for Notre Dame-North Carolina ACC rematch

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (10-17 overall; 2-14 ACC) vs. North Carolina (16-11; 8-8)

∎ WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)

∎ WHEN: Wednesday at 9 p.m.

∎ TV: ESPN

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM)

∎ NOTING: Guard Caleb Love scored 23 points with five rebounds and two assists and power forward Armando Bacot added 16 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday’s 77-69 loss at North Carolina State. In a game that featured 11 ties and 12 lead changes, the Tar Heels shot .355 percent from the field, .318 percent from 3 and .750 percent from the foul line. They allowed 45 points in the second half and finished with 13 turnovers to seven assists. … After winning four straight and six of seven, the Tar Heels have lost two straight and five of six. … North Carolina looks to avoid becoming the first team to open the college basketball season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll but miss the NCAA tournament since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985. It would be the fourth school in tournament history to start No. 1, then miss being in the field. … The Tar Heels have not been ranked in the Top 25 of the AP poll since Jan. 2. … Bacot leads the league in rebounding (11.1). Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (.874) and Irish forward Nate Laszewski (.871) rank first and second in the ACC for free throw percentage. ... The Tar Heels are last in the league and 325th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.306). ... Notre Dame ranks 12th in the league for average home attendance (5,852),. ... North Carolina is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame, which is 1-9 against repeaters this season. It has been swept by Boston College, Florida State and Syracuse, split with Georgia Tech and have games remaining against North Carolina (0-1) and Wake Forest (0-1). … Laszewski scored 17 points with eight rebounds and guards Dane Goodwin and J.J. Starling each added 10 points in an 81-64 loss in Chapel Hill on Jan. 7. The Irish trailed for 34:22 and by as many as 18 points in a game that featured two ties and four lead changes. … North Carolina leads the all-time series 28-9. The Irish are 4-5 at home and 4-10 as ACC colleagues. They’ve won each of the last two meetings at Purcell Pavilion. The Tar Heels have won three of the last four and 10 of 12 in the series. … Notre Dame has lost five straight, nine of 10 and 12 of 14. The Irish have not won once since Jan. 14. Their last four losses have been by two, four, six and two points. … Notre Dame is 1-7 since Mike Brey announced Jan. 20 that he would step away from the program at season’s end after 23 as head coach. … The Irish are 10-7 at home overall, 2-6 in conference play. … North Carolina opened the week in ninth place in the 15-team ACC. ... Notre Dame heads into the final two weeks of the regular season (two home games, two road games remaining) in 14th.

∎ QUOTING: "We can be scarred and disappointed and upset, but we still have an opportunity to compete. We still have an opportunity in time to become the team that I think we can become. Our guys have always gotten back up and always competed and always fought, even through at times, it is difficult. Our guys have always stepped up to the challenge and they'll do it again." — Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis on his team's late-season slide that has put their NCAA tournament chances in jeopardy

