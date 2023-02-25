Weird rotation leads to a weird night (again without a win) for Notre Dame

You didn’t have to be courtside or somewhere in the stands or even in the same state to feel the frustration.

It festered. On display out there on the court for all to see, along with the ugliness of another league loss.

You could sense it oozing through the television screen as the aggravation over the last few months, about this entire season, seemed to finally let go and flow from everyone associated with Notre Dame men’s basketball.

The outgoing head coach had that look. The what’s-the-next-step-for-us coaching staff had that look. The guys on the bench who barely play had the look. And the ones in blue running around out there on the floor trying to keep it close? They really had it.

They had it when they couldn’t make a shot. They had it when they couldn’t get a defensive rebound. They had it every single time they fell to the floor after the guys on the other team had again barreled through their chests on a drive. They had it during timeouts and likely afterward in the locker room and maybe on the charter flight home.

All that frustration that has been building for five weeks as the losing has continued seemed to reach an apex Saturday in a 66-58 loss to Wake Forest at Joel Coliseum. The eight-point differential felt more like 28. For the second time this month — and the second time in his 23 seasons — Irish coach Mike Brey chose not to speak afterward. He let an assistant assess the mess.

Irish freshman forward Ven-Allen Lubin was a bright light on a dark night with a career high 19 points with eight rebounds. All that means is that he’ll become even more encouraged/tempted to enter the transfer portal when this House of Cards finally folds in 12 or so more days. We’ve now arrived at the last week of the regular season for Brey, and maybe the last week of the regular season for Lubin and any other teammate with eligibility remaining.

“There’s more versatility to his game,” Irish associate head coach Anthony Solomon said afterward of Lubin. “Over time, he’s going to be a really good college basketball player.”

Probably somewhere other than South Bend, which is sad.

Everything we saw and felt and watched from the Irish added up to a seventh straight league loss. That extensive a losing streak happened only twice previously under Brey. It happened in 2008-09 when Notre Dame lost seven straight, then figured it out late in the season. It happened again in 2018-19 to close the regular season. Two games still remain in this one, and the losing shows no signs of slowing for a team that hasn’t won since Jan. 28.

They’re going 2-18 in the league. They just are.

Notre Dame dropped to 10-19 overall and 2-16 and 14th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. There’s almost no realistic chance to climb any higher. Quietly, on a day where there were some noisy results around the league, Notre Dame set the program record for league losses, one year after setting the program record for league wins (15).

Notre Dame remains winless overall (0-11) away from home and in league play (0-9). It would be acceptable/explainable if this was a young team not wise to the ways of the road. Not so for an old team that still seemingly can’t figure it out. They fight. They focus. They fail.

Working off a patchwork lineup/rotation with guards Marcus Hammond (toe) and J.J. Starling (knee) both injured and in sweatsuits on the bench, Notre Dame couldn’t do enough to do what it had done the previous five league road game s —put itself deep in the second half in position to have a chance.

It was mix and match and pair this guy with these guys and pray for the best. At one point in the first half, the Irish fielded a three-headed power forward monster of Lubin, Nate Laszewski and Matt Zona. That’s a first in a game this season. Probably never even practiced that way since October. Later in the first half, reserve guard Robby Carmody even made a cameo. Carmody played three minutes Saturday after having logged all of 4:32 this season.

Another weird night in a weird season.

You figured that if Notre Dame was going to go down and go down hard away from home in ACC play this month, it would’ve been on Valentine’s Day at Duke. Surely the previous Saturday at Virginia. But Notre Dame was in those road games until the end. Its five previous league road losses were by a combined 16 points.

That meant the butt-kicking was coming. You could sense it. There soon would be nothing more to give. It arrived Saturday as Notre Dame trailed by as many as 14 and scored all of 22 in the second half.

With no Hammond and no Starling, the offense had no chance at generating any semblance of offense. Hammond and Starling would've kept it interesting by driving and finishing or kicking to someone for an open shot. But with both of them over there watching, there was no driving, no kicking, no finishing.

After making their first four shots from 3, the Irish made one of their final 16. They went 0-for-9 in the second half.

“That second half,” Solomon said, “was challenging for us.”

Notre Dame finished with nine assists and 11 turnovers.

“When we have more turnovers than we do assists, it’s probably not a good night for us,” Solomon said.

It wasn’t. The offense became unwatchable. Or, watchable for the wrong reasons. For the pure comedy.

One time, Zona looked to swing the ball to Cormac Ryan, only Ryan was cutting to the basket. Zona’s pass sailed to a fan in the front row. At the end of the first half, Trey Wertz looked to throw ahead to a teammate for a shot to beat the buzzer, so he threw ahead — to an official who was out ahead of the play. Wertz drove sometime during the second-half slog and hit the underside of the rim on a layup.

That’s how it went for the Irish in this one. All the missed shots and missed chances and missed everything else culminated with eight minutes remaining and the Irish down 10. That’s when guard Tyree Appleby stripped Dane Goodwin of the ball right in front of the Irish bench — basically pansted him — and had a break-away layup waiting there for him.

Appleby never got to halfcourt. Goodwin simply reached out and tugged Appleby’s jersey. Frustration at its finest and an immediate intentional foul — two free throws and the ball. Want a GIF, a meme, a snapshot of 2022-23 for Notre Dame? Tap into and tweet any of those three plays — Zona’s pass, Wertz’s throw-ahead and Goodwin’s foul. That sums up this season.

In the most recent run of league losses, be it to Duke or to Virginia or at home earlier in the week to North Carolina, you could steal solace by how Notre Dame competed. How it refused to fold. How it fought and somehow still believed that it could/should/would figure it out for league win No. 3.

This wasn’t one of those nights.

∎ WAKE FOREST 66, NOTRE DAME 58

NOTRE DAME (58): Laszewski 2-7 3-4 8, Lubin 9-13 1-1 19, Goodwin 2-9 0-0 5, Ryan 4-12 3-5 12, Wertz 3-10 4-4 12, Zona 1-2 0-0 2, Carmody 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-14 58.

WAKE FOREST (66): Carr 3-8 4-4 11, Klintman 4-12 0-0 10, Marsh 3-3 1-4 7, Appleby 7-18 2-4 21, Hildreth 1-9 1-3 4, Williamson 1-4 2-2 5, Taylor 2-5 0-0 6, Keller 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-59 12-19 66.

Halftime: Wake Forest 39-36. 3-Point Goals: Notre Dame 5-20 (Wertz 2-5, Goodwin 1-3, Laszewski 1-4, Ryan 1-7, Lubin 0-1), Wake Forest 12-33 (Appleby 5-12, Taylor 2-4, Klintman 2-6, Carr 1-3, Hildreth 1-4, Williamson 1-4). Fouled Out: Ryan, Carr. Rebounds: Notre Dame 32 (Lubin 8), Wake Forest 35 (Klintman 12). Assists: Notre Dame 9 (Wertz 5), Wake Forest 13 (Appleby 6). Total Fouls: Notre Dame 21, Wake Forest 18.