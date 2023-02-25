All you need to know for repeat game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

∎ WHO: Notre Dame (10-18 overall; 2-15 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (17-11; 9-8)

∎ WHERE: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (14,665), Winston-Salem, North Carolina

∎ WHEN: Saturday at 7 p.m.

∎ TV: ACC Network

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM)

∎ ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

∎ NOTING: Guard Tyree Appleby scored 19 points with four rebounds and three assists and guard Cameron Hildreth added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in Wednesday’s 90-74 loss at North Carolina State. The Demon Deacons shot .519 percent from the field, .400 percent from 3 and .800 percent from the foul line. They allowed 52 points in the first half, scored 28 in the second and allowed 42 points in the paint in a game that featured four ties and three lead changes. … Wake Forest has lost two straight and six of nine. … Wake Forest is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame, which is 1-10 against its repeaters this year with the win over Georgia Tech. It has been swept by Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina and Syracuse. … Swingman Damari Monsanto came off the bench for 28 points and seven rebounds and Appleby added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in an 81-64 victory at Notre Dame on Feb. 4. Nate Laszewski led the Irish with 18 points and seven rebounds. Guard Cormac Ryan added 12 points and two assists. The Irish led by as many as 12 and trailed by as many as 17. … A transfer from Florida, Appleby leads the ACC in scoring (18.5 ppg.), assists (6.25) and minutes (36.32). He’s fourth in steals (1.57). Monsanto leads the league in 3-pointers made per game (3.22). Laszewski ranks second for free throw percentage (.874). … Wake Forest leads the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (.371). Notre Dame (2.68) and Wake Forest (2.54) are 14th and 15th in the league for blocked shots. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 8-7, 2-3 at Wake Forest and 7-5 as ACC colleagues. The Deacons have won the last two meetings and three of five. Notre Dame last won in Winston-Salem in February 2018. … Former Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen announced this week that he has signed to play at Wake Forest. A high school senior from Bixby, Oklahoma, Friedrichsen decommitted from Notre Dame when Mike Brey announced that this will be his final season. ... Notre Dame is 1-8 since Brey announced Jan. 20 that he was leaving. … The Deacons are 12-2 at home overall, 6-2 at home in league play with losses to North Carolina State and Virginia. ... Wake Forest ranks eighth in the conference in average home attendance (8,285). … The Irish enter the weekend in 14th place in the league. If the conference tournament were held today, Notre Dame would open against No. 11 seed Virginia Tech. … The Irish have lost six straight, 10 of 11 and 16 of their last 19. They’ve lost their last five league games by a combined 18 points. … Irish super senior guard Marcus Hammond (sprained toe) is doubtful to play. ... Notre Dame is 0-8 on the road in league play this season and 0-10 overall away from home. ... The Irish have lost 10 straight league road games following their last league road win Feb. 12, 2022 at Clemson.

∎ QUOTING: "We are in position. That's the thing that's very, very frustrating. I've been very matter-of-fact with them. I don't have any deep stuff, other than let's go to Winston-Salem and get in position again. Maybe we can get over the hump." — Irish coach Mike Brey

— Tom Noie