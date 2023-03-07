All you need to know about ACC tournament opener for Notre Dame

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ACC Tournament

First round

∎ WHO: No. 14 seed Notre Dame (11-20 overall; 3-17 ACC) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech (18-13; 8-12)

∎ WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum (20,000), Greensboro, North Carolina

∎ WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m. (approximately)

∎ TV: ACC Network

∎ RADIO: WSBT (960 AM)

∎ ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI

Sluggish Irish limp across Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finish line

∎ NOTING: Guard Sean Pedulla scored 25 points and fellow guard Hunter Cattoor added 14 points and four assists as Virginia Tech never trailed and led for 39:09 in Saturday's 82-60 home victory over Florida State. The Hokies have won two straight after losing three of four. ... Notre Dame and Virginia Tech have each lost seven straight league games in one stretch this season. … Virginia Tech was picked in preseason to finish seventh in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference with one first-place vote; Notre Dame was picked sixth. … The all-time series is tied at 9-9. Virginia Tech is 3-1 in neutral-site matchups, 7-6 as ACC colleagues. The Hokies have won five straight, seven of eight and eight of the last 10 in the series. … This marks the second straight season and third time overall that the teams have met in the ACC Tournament. Both previous games have been at Barclays Center in New York. The Hokies won last season’s quarterfinal matchup (87-80) while the Irish won a second-round meeting (71-65) in 2018. Notre Dame trailed at one point by 21, which marked the program’s largest comeback win. … These teams met once this season – a 93-87 Virginia Tech win in South Bend on Feb. 11. It was a season high for points allowed by the Irish. Hokies power forward Grant Basile scored 33 points with seven rebounds and fellow forward Justyn Mutts added 19 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Hokies shot .571 percent from the field, .429 percent from 3 and .800 percent from the foul line. Power forward Nate Laszewski scored a career-high 33 points with eight rebounds and guard Cormac Ryan added 17 points, two rebounds and three assists. The Irish shot .548 percent from the field, .433 percent from 3 and .857 percent from the foul line. Notre Dame allowed 42 points in the paint while Virginia Tech scored 50 points in the second half. The Irish led by as many as seven and trailed by as many as 10. … Virginia Tech is 3-0 in neutral-site games this season with wins over Old Dominion, Penn State and Oklahoma State; Notre Dame is 0-2 in neutral-site games with losses to St. Bonaventure and Georgia. … Notre Dame freshman guard J.J. Starling has missed the last three games with a bruised knee. His status for Tuesday is unknown. ... The Irish last won a game at a neutral site when they beat Alabama in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Viejas Arena in San Diego. … Notre Dame is 7-2 in its first ACC tournament game since joining the league in 2013-14. It lost its first ACC tournament game in 2014 (Wake Forest) and first one last season (Virginia Tech). ... This week marks the fourth time in 10 years in the league that the Irish have played on the tournament’s first day. They’re 3-1 in those first-day games. … The winner of this one advances to the tournament’s second round to face No. 6 seed North Carolina State on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. (approximately).

∎ QUOTING: “We’re going to go to Greensboro with hope and tell the guys to pack for a few days and let’s go play. It will be cool to be in Greensboro. There’s great memories for me in Greensboro.” — Mike Brey, who likely enters his final week (game) as the Irish head coach

— Tom Noie