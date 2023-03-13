Already thin Notre Dame men's basketball roster gets thinner with portal decisions

SOUTH BEND − Noon on Monday – the first day of business in the transfer portal – hadn't yet arrived and already the Notre Dame men basketball roster had been gutted to the point where it could barely field a starting lineup.

By 11 a.m., three Irish – graduate student guard Robby Carmody and freshmen Dom Campbell and J.J. Starling – had entered the transfer portal. Under NCAA transfer regulations, players can seek a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility. They also can return to their former schools.

Notre Dame’s 2023-24 roster (for now) consists of five players – four returning players and incoming freshman guard Markus Burton from Mishawaka, Indiana. A sixth would be walk-on guard Alex Wade.

A source close to the program told the Tribune after last week’s season-ending loss to Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament that every Irish with eligibility remaining was expected to at least explore the portal. By 11 a.m. Monday, there were already more than 215 players nationally in the transfer portal.

A former McDonald’s All-American and consensus Top 40 recruit, Starling played in 28 games with 24 starts this season. He averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 29.7 minutes. He shot .421 percent from the field, .299 percent from 3 and .638 from the foul line. He was one of five players named to the ACC all-rookie team at season’s end.

Starling missed the season’s final four games with a bruised knee.

One of six seniors on track to receive graduate degrees this spring, Carmody played 18 minutes over six games this season. Derailed by injuries that included season-ending knee (twice) and shoulder (once) issues, the former Top 100 prospect was limited to 23 career games over his five years.

Campbell played 35 minutes over 10 games. He scored seven points with 12 rebounds. He missed a stretch of games late in the year with Achilles’ inflammation.

The Irish also are in search of a new head coach after Mike Brey announced in January that his 23rd season at Notre Dame would be his last.

Burton told the Tribune last week that he plans to fulfill his commitment to Notre Dame and whoever will be the next coach. Burton was part of a recruiting class that also included guards/wings Brady Dunlap (Studio City, California) and Parker Friedrichsen (Bixby, Oklahoma).

Dunlap and Friedrichsen each asked for and received releases from their letters of intent to Notre Dame. Friedrichsen eventually committed to and signed with Wake Forest. Dunlap remains unsigned.

If Starling, Campbell and Carmody do not return, the new Irish coach will have eight available scholarships to offer late-rising/signing high school seniors or current transfers/graduate transfers to round out next season’s roster.

Notre Dame lost only one player − former walk-on guard Elijah Morgan − to the portal last season. There were 1,649 Division I players who entered the transfer portal last year. By noon Monday, there were 240.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI.

This story will be updated throughout Monday