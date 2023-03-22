Here are 5 things to know about new Notre Dame's men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry

Notre Dame has found its next men’s basketball coach in Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry. He’ll head to South Bend to replace Mike Brey who announced his retirement in January after 23 years leading the Irish.

News of Shrewsberry's hiring broke just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. CBS Sports.com was the first to report. Sources confirmed to the Tribune that both sides were finalizing a seven-year contract.

In two seasons at Happy Valley, the 46-year-old Shrewsberry compiled a 37-31 overall record and was 17-23 in Big Ten play.

Here are five things to know about Shrewsberry — the 18th coach in Notre Dame program history and fifth since 1971 — who is no stranger to basketball in the Hoosier state:

Indiana roots run deep

Shrewsberry grew up in Indianapolis and is a 1995 Cathedral High School grad. He went on to Hanover College where he served as team captain of the basketball team his senior year in 1999.

A point guard, Shrewsberry averaged 7.5 points and 4.2 assists his final two seasons and was honorable mention All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference as a senior.

He earned a master's degree in sports management from Indiana State. A member of the National Association of Black Coaches, Shrewsberry served as an assistant at three Indiana schools — DePauw, University of Indianapolis and Wabash — before serving two years as director of basketball operations at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va.

First full-time coach at IU-South Bend

In 2005, Indiana University South Bend decided to elevate its men’s basketball program to NAIA Division I and hire its first full-time head coach. The 28-year-old Shrewsberry, then at Marshall, heard about the position from a friend and was one of 170 applicants. He traveled twice from West Virginia to South Bend for interviews.

"Having the Indiana ties really helped," Shrewsberry told the South Bend Tribune in 2005 of getting the job. "It's great for me because I want to get that South Bend name out there throughout the state."

In two seasons at IUSB, Shrewsberry posted a 14-45 record in getting the program — which has now qualified for two-straight NAIA tournaments — off the ground. In 2007 he got a call from the up-and-coming Brad Stevens.

Full steam ahead with Stevens

Brad Stevens, another Indiana native from Zionsville, was promoted to Butler’s head coach after six seasons as an assistant. He tapped Shrewsberry, a former high school rival in the Indianapolis area to be his new coordinator of basketball operations.

"Micah brings a wealth of experience," Stevens said at the time. "We feel very fortunate to add a person to our staff who has had experience as a head coach and who is an Indianapolis guy."

Shrewsberry spent four seasons with Butler, helping the Bulldogs to consecutive NCAA National Runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011.

After two seasons as an assistant under Matt Painter at Purdue, Shrewsberry followed Stevens to the NBA’s Boston Celtics in 2013 where he served six seasons as an assistant coach. He helped lead the historic franchise to the playoffs five times in six years, as well as two appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals.

He helped develop first-round lottery picks Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum into NBA stars.

Back home again in Indiana

Shrewsberry returned to Indiana in 2019, rejoining Painter’s staff in West Lafayette as associate head coach and offensive coordinator. He helped mentor Trevion Williams and freshmen Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey.

The Boilermakers finished 16-15 and 18-10 with Shrewsberry on the bench. Purdue qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2021, earning a No. 4 seed, but lost in the first round to No. 13 North Texas.

Both Edey and Ivey, son of Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey, were named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team under Shrewsberry’s tutelage. Ivey ended up being a 2022 first-round pick of the NBA Detroit Pistons is averaging 15.4 points and 30.4 minutes per game in his rookie campaign.

Turn around in State College

In his first NCAA Division 1 head coaching job, Shrewsberry left his mark on the Penn State program in just two seasons.

After going 14-17 his first year and finishing 10th in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions made substantial gains under Shrewsberry in 2022-23, going 23-10 (10-10 Big Ten) and surging toward the end of the year.

With its season at a crossroads after a loss to Maryland on Feb. 11, Penn State won five of its last six regular-season games and then upset Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana to finish as Big Ten Tournament runners-up to Purdue.

The Nittany Lions then upset Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament before losing to second-seeded Texas in the round of 32.

Shrewsberry signed Penn State’s highest ranked recruiting class in program history in November 2021, which was followed by a consensus top-30 class in 2022.