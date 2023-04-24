Micah Shrewsberry begins to finalize his first Notre Dame men's basketball coaching staff

SOUTH BEND — Time to put a few new nameplates outside two office doors as the transition from old to new inside Rolfs Hall for the Notre Dame men’s basketball program nears completion.

New Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry expanded his staff late last week with the official hiring announcements of Mike Farrelly (assistant coach) and Kyle Getter (associate head coach). The timing of it — Friday afternoon — wasn't a coincidence. The spring evaluation period opened last weekend. It was the first time this spring that college head coaches and their staffs were allowed out on the road to recruit. Shrewsberry and his two new assistants were points elsewhere evaluating prospects.

Still to be formally announced (perhaps this week) are at least one more assistant coach position (maybe two) and several support staff members. Last year’s Penn State men’s basketball staff featured 11 positions — including head coach. Last year’s Notre Dame men’s basketball staff featured five.

This Irish staff may be somewhere in the middle.

Former Irish associate head coach Anthony Solomon and assistant coaches Antoni Wyche and Hamlet Tibbs were not retained from former coach Mike Brey's staff.

Here’s a quick look at how the new-look Notre Dame men’s basketball staff, which carries a heavy Penn State influence for obvious reasons, is taking shape nearly a month into Shrewsberry’s tenure. This is how it looks as of Monday morning (before any official additions):

MIKE FARRELLY

Assistant coach

A New York City native, Farrelly spent the last two seasons with Shrewsberry at Penn State. Prior to coaching in State College, he spent eight years as an assistant coach at Hofstra, including serving as acting head coach during the 2020-21 season. He’s also worked as an assistant coach at Mount Saint Mary’s and Niagara.

"Working for Coach Shrewsberry for the last two years has been unbelievably rewarding and I am really excited to help him continue to build on the great tradition of Notre Dame basketball," Farrelly said in a university release. "Notre Dame is a special place and I can’t wait to get started."

Farrelly played for coach Phil Martelli at St. Joseph’s (Pa.), where he graduated in 2003 with a degree in finance.

KYLE GETTER

Associate head coach

Getter spent the previous eight seasons at the University of Virginia, where he served as an assistant coach to Tony Bennett the last five. During the previous three, he worked in recruiting and player development.

Getter has strong ties to the Commonwealth of Virginia. In addition to his time in Charlottesville, he also coached three seasons at Liberty under Ritchie McKay and four seasons at Radford. Getter spent two years on coach Shaka Smart’s staff at Virginia Commonwealth when the Rams advanced to the 2011 Final Four.

“Kyle has a relentless work ethic and incredible attention to detail," Shrewsberry said in a university release. "He’s an integral piece of what we are trying to accomplish and build here at Notre Dame."

A Miamisburg, Ohio native, Getter, like Shrewsberry, is a graduate of Hanover College. He graduated in 2001 — two years after the Irish head coach — and earned a master's from the University of Dayton in 2004.

TRE WHITTED

Assistant to the head coach

This will be a new position in the program, but a familiar one for Whitted, who spent the previous two years with Shrewsberry at Penn State in a similar role.

A native of Wilmington, North Carolina who attended the same high school (Lane) as Michael Jordan, Whitted played collegiately at Marshall when Shrewsberry was on staff with the Thundering Herd. Whitted ranked in the top five in Marshall program history for minutes played.

Whitted has 10 years of player development experience. He also served as an assistant coach with the Maine Red Claws, the G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics. He has not been officially announced.

PAT ROGERS

Director of Basketball Operations

A 2010 Notre Dame graduate and former Irish men's basketball student manager, Rogers appears to be the lone holdover from Brey’s staff. He spent the last two seasons at Notre Dame under Brey, first as director of player development/recruiting coordinator and then DOBO after the previous five years in similar roles at the University of Delaware under former Irish point guard/assistant coach Martin Ingelsby.

Rogers also oversaw Irish scheduling the last two seasons.

It’s not clear the role Rogers will serve. Shrewsberry did not have a designated DOBO during his two seasons at Penn State. He had a Chief of Staff and an Assistant to the Head Coach (Whitted).

Rogers has not been formally announced.

BRIAN SNOW

Director of Recruiting

Snow arrives after two seasons in a similar role at Penn State and is the first designated director of recruiting in Irish program history. Prior to working at Penn State, Snow, a 2007 graduate of The Ohio State University, worked four years as a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports and CBSSportds.com and seven years at Scout.com.

Snow has not been formally announced but has apparently been on the job not long after Shrewsberry arrived.

GRADY EIFERT

Video coordinator

A name familiar to Notre Dame football fans, Eifert is a former Purdue men’s basketball walk-on who earned a scholarship and started 36 games his senior season of 2018-19, one that saw the Boilermakers advance to the NCAA tournament Elite Eight. The Boilermakers won Big Ten championships in each of Eifert’s final two seasons.

The Fort Wayne native averaged 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 25.6 minutes per game his final season. He played in 98 career games. He is the younger brother of former Irish tight end Tyler Eifert. Their younger brother, Griffin, is a senior walk-on wide receiver at Notre Dame.

Eifert spent the previous two seasons with Shrewsberry at Penn State. He also served as a graduate assistant at Purdue. He replaces former video coordinator Ryan Greer, a Northwestern graduate who spent one season at Notre Dame. Greer recently took a video analyst position with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

Eifert has not been formally announced.

