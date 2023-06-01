Indianapolis native Tae Davis ready to work as newest piece to Notre Dame men's basketball puzzle

Summer vacation as he knows it is just about over before it ever really got started, but that's fine for new Notre Dame forward D'Ante "Tae" Davis.

There's barely more than a week − 10 days as of Friday − before summer school starts, and Davis cannot wait to make the two-plus hour trek up U.S. 31 from his home in Indianapolis, get to campus and get started. With class. With his game. With everything. He might be the first men's basketball player in Rolfs Hall when summer workouts commence under Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry.

"I can't wait to be a part of everything up there," Davis said Thursday afternoon after announcing his commitment on social media to Notre Dame after one season at Seton Hall. "I'm ready to get to work. I can't wait to get to campus, start working and start playing."

When Shrewsberry was officially introduced March 30 as the Notre Dame men’s basketball coach, he had too few returning scholarship players to fill out a starting lineup. Shrewsberry’s goal as summer school neared was to build out the roster with enough scholarship players to go five-on-five that first day of practice.

That the Irish can do following the verbal commitment of Davis, who played his high school ball at Lawrence Central and Warren Central in his native Indianapolis. The commitment of Davis, who entered the transfer portal following a freshman year in which he averaged 2.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.6 steals in 13.4 minutes over 32 games with two starts, gives Notre Dame 10 scholarship players heading into summer school.

One of seven Seton Hall players in the transfer portal following a 17-16 season (10-10 Big East) under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, the 6-foot-9, 204-pound Davis has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He is the sixth player overall and third college transfer added to the Irish roster since Shrewsberry’s hiring. He joins fellow college transfers Kebba Njie (Penn State) and Julian Roper (Northwestern) and incoming freshmen Carey Booth, Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry., the head coach's oldest son. Those three were original commitments/signees at Penn State.

Four of those five — all but Roper, who pledged in late April — announced commitments to Notre Dame in mid-May. The three freshmen, along with fellow incoming freshmen guard Markus Burton, give Notre Dame a recruiting class ranked among the top 35 in the nation by 247Sports (25) and Rivals (31).

Prior to this season, Notre Dame signed only two graduate transfers — Paul Atkinson (Yale) and Marcus Hammond (Niagara) - from the transfer portal. Notre Dame, which finished 11-21 overall and 3-17 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season, its last under former coach Mike Brey, can add as many as three more players — current college players in the transfer portal or late-rising high school seniors — in advance of the 2023-24 season.

What sold Davis on Notre Dame?

"Pretty much everything, especially the coaching staff," Davis said. "The same day I put my name in the transfer portal was the same day that I heard from Coach Shrewsberry. I knew he wanted me just based off that."

Shrewsberry recruited Davis before he originally committed to Louisville. Shrewbserry recruited Davis before he transferred to Seton Hall. So when Davis hit he portal after his only season of college, Shrewsberry was again there.

"I trust him and his process and his plan," Davis said. "I'm super excited to play for Coach Shrewsberry. He's got a plan."

There already exists a connective tissue to Notre Dame with Davis, who visited campus this week. He was an AAU teammate on the Indy Heat U17 team with Njie, an Ohio native who played two seasons at La Lumiere School in LaPorte. That AAU squad was coached by Ryan Owens, who is expected to be named an assistant coach at Notre Dame.

On his Twitter bio, Owens carries the title of “Assistant Basketball Coach at Notre Dame,” though no official announcement has been made by the school. His profile picture is that of former Irish standout guard David Rivers.

With the addition of Davis, Notre Dame’s roster will carry four scholarship players who are Indiana residents next season — incoming freshmen Markus Burton (Mishawaka) and Imes (Zionsville), Davis (Indianapolis) and junior guard J.R. Konieczny (South Bend). That’s the most since 2014-15 when it also had four (V.J. Beachem, Austin Burgett, Demetrius Jackson, Austin Torres).

Davis was the first Seton Hall freshman since 2006 to score double figures in his first collegiate game when he finished with 11 points last November against Monmouth. He scored double figures only one other time – 10 against Division II Lincoln (Pa.) University in early December. He also had eight points and four rebounds in late January against Marquette. He shot .323 percent from the field, .111 percent (2-for-18) from 3 and .691 percent from the foul line.

"Honestly, it was a learning experience," Davis said of last season. "I wish it would've gone a little differently on my end, but it was my freshman year."

Davis believes he can offer a little of this and a little of that − maybe a lot of it − at Notre Dame. With a program basically starting from scratch, everyone is on the ground floor and on equal footing in terms of experience, playing time, everything. To Davis, that matters.

"For me, it's all about competing," he said. "No matter who you are, you're going to get a chance. Whatever they need me to do, they're going to get.

"I will work for everything."

Davis averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds his senior year at Warren Central, where he was an Indiana All-Star and played for his father, D’Andre, who resigned in the offseason after three seasons. Davis’s older brother, Dre, played two seasons at Louisville before transferring to Seton Hall. He did not enter the transfer portal at season's end. Tae Davis originally committed to Louisville and former coach Chris Mack over the likes of Butler, Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue and Xavier. He switched his commitment to Seton Hall in April 2022.

Davis was originally ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, which had him No. 149 nationally. Davis was No. 153 by 247.

