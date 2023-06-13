A basketball bond between Kyle Getter and Micah Shrewsberry comes full circle

A sure sign that Kyle Getter is in this for the longest of hauls as Notre Dame men’s basketball associate head coach sits some eight miles from campus.

It has four walls. It has a few bedrooms. It has a backyard of green grass. It’s part of a Granger subdivision where it’s quiet at night. It’s the home that Getter and his wife, Michelle, bought and will soon call their own with their two children after completing another college basketball coaching-related move.

Moving — much like coaching — has been in Getter’s blood. It's part of the process in the profession. If you want to coach, if you want to work with the best, if you want to keep growing, you have to keep moving, often as the place where you hang your hat has started to feel like home.

Such was the case for the 44-year-old Getter, a Miamisburg, Ohio native who spent the last five years at Virginia. Getter wasn’t looking to move anytime soon, and head coach Tony Bennett certainly wasn’t going anywhere. With what he’s done in Charlottesville — at least 12 league wins each of the last five years, three regular-season championships and, of course, the 2019 national title — Bennett will be there for as long as he likes.

Getter was good with it all remaining status quo before part of the business that is basketball beckoned again for someone who has moved 11 times in his 22 years as a college coach. His wife has the protocol — plan, pack, move, unpack, start over — down cold.

“When you’re trying to move up in college, especially as a younger coach, you have to be willing to move,” Getter said. “At the same time, you never want to run away from being happy.”

Getter was happy at Virginia. He was coaching in a state where he had already made three previous stops — at Liberty for three years, at Radford for four, at Virginia Commonwealth for two where he helped coach Shaka Smart get to the 2011 Final Four. He knew the state so well that he felt like a fellow founding father. He was working in the freakin’ Atlantic Coast Conference and working for one of the brightest/best minds in the game. Life was good.

He ran anyway. He had to when an old friend connected with a March phone conversation and eventually, a job offer that Getter couldn’t refuse. Too much history between them. Too much friendship. Too much the chance for his wife to return closer to her Connersville, Indiana roots.

How serious was Getter about joining head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s staff? He tells him how serious every so often in a not-so-subtle way.

“I tease Micah and say, ‘We’re buying a house here,’” Getter said. “A lot of times, we haven’t bought a house. I’m like, ‘Hey, look, man, you’re stuck with me. I’m here.’”

A basketball bond begins

Getter knew in college that he wanted to coach. That meant learning about the profession before his playing days were done. In the summers, after he spent his first two years playing at Division III Centre (Ky.) College, Getter would make the 123-mile drive from his Ohio home to Indiana and Hanover College. At Centre, Getter played against Hanover. He knew the head coach (Mike Beitzel, who won 370 games over 20 seasons). He knew the system. He knew the players, one of which was a point guard named Micah Shrewsberry.

The two then-college players worked summer camps together. They talked basketball by day and played pickup at night. They became fast friends and have remained close since their first meeting in 1997.

“The relationship just kind of blossomed from there,” Getter said. “I was tired of getting beat by him (in the regular) season, so I had to join him.”

Getter transferred to Hanover the year Shrewsberry graduated (1999) and started off on his coaching odyssey. Two years later, so did Getter, who went to Walsh University, an NAIA Division II school in Ohio. He moved to Marshall and Wright State and Dayton, where he earned a master’s in 2004. All the while, he kept an eye on Shrewsberry as he moved from college (Butler) to the NBA (Boston Celtics) back to college (Purdue) as an assistant coach at each stop before landing his first head coaching job at Penn State.

Not long after accepting the Notre Dame job in late March, Shrewsberry called Getter. He needed a lead assistant. He wanted Getter.

“I was excited when he called and offered me an opportunity to come here,” Getter said. “When you have a chance to do life with someone you consider a really good friend, that’s really appealing.”

A rising star, Shrewsberry said of Getter when announcing the hiring in April. What was it that clicked between Getter and Shrewsberry 26 years ago that allowed that bond never to break after all their moves and different directions that coaching has taken them?

“Anybody who spends time with Micah knows the quality of person that he is,” Getter said. “He’s an incredible person — his character, how he operates with integrity. I was always intrigued by how they played. Selfishly, I’m like, ‘I’m going to get a basketball education.’ What an opportunity.”

The next chapter begins

Getter has made a few basketball trips to South Bend when Virginia played Notre Dame, but he was often so locked in on the job — a scout session, film review, shoot-around, the game — that he rarely had time to really look around. It was a charter flight in, a bus ride to the hotel, another to the arena, back to the airport and back home. One ACC campus looked like another.

For Getter, the campus began and ended at the Purcell Pavilion loading dock. He could see the rim of Notre Dame Stadium on the ride in and a glimpse every now and then of Touchdown Jesus, but other than that, that was it. Until he was hired.

Getter flew out to Indiana, rented a car at South Bend International Airport and drove down Notre Dame Avenue for the first time as a school employee. Anyone who’s made that drive knows the first sight that greets you when you make that turn from Angela — the Golden Dome.

“The hair was standing up on my arm like, ‘Oh, my Gosh, I’m coaching at Notre Dame,’” Getter said. “You don’t really see beyond the arena and the football stadium when you play here. You get on campus and you’re just walking around, it’s a whole new world.”

As was Sunday for Getter and Shrewsberry and the entire Irish program. It marked the first day that everyone — coaches, players, support personnel, all were scheduled to be in Rolfs Hall at the same time. The first time. Summer school started Monday which means six weeks of building relationships with players and building the next foundational layer of Irish basketball.

“Kyle and I have never worked together,” Shrewsberry said. “I’ve got to coach him on what we do.”

Notre Dame basketball enters the next/new phase of the teardown/rebuild. For the coaches. For the players. For everyone.

“It’s a marker for the Micah Shrewsberry Era of Notre Dame Basketball,” Getter said. “Whatever our time frame here, we can look back on that day and say, ‘Remember our first time together? Look how far we’ve come collectively as a team.’”

All of it will feel new and exciting for Getter. It also will feel like something else.

Home.

