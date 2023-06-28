Notre Dame men's basketball draws South Carolina in first-annual ACC/SEC Challenge

From South Bend to South Carolina.

A new direction doesn’t only apply to the Notre Dame men’s basketball coaching staff this season. After participating in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge each of the last 10 seasons, the Irish will go a different scheduling direction under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced matchups for the first-annual ACC/SEC Challenge, which sends Notre Dame to Columbia, South Carolina on Nov. 28 (7 p.m.) to play South Carolina. The Gamecocks were 11-21 overall, 4-14 in the Southeastern Conference and 7-8 at Colonial Life Arena last season, its first under head coach Lamont Paris.

Five Gamecocks entered the transfer portal after last season while freshman G.G. Jackson, the team’s leading scorer (15.4 ppg.), declared for the 2023 NBA draft. He was a second-round pick (No. 45) by Memphis.

In women’s basketball, Notre Dame and South Carolina also play Nov. 6 in Paris.

With 15 teams in the ACC, one team was left out of this year’s challenge against the 14-team SEC. That team was Louisville, which finished last (2-18) in the ACC last season. The team that finished second to last? Notre Dame, one reason it was handed a matchup not-necessarily-made-for-TV.

Like South Carolina, Notre Dame was 11-21 overall and had five players enter the offseason transfer portal.

The Challenge alternates home and road games each season, which means Notre Dame should get a home game (not necessarily against South Carolina) in 2024-25. Notre Dame went 5-5 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but only played four (Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan State) of the Big Ten’s 14 teams.

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge ran 24 seasons. The ACC went 13-8-3.

This will be Notre Dame’s first visit to Columbia since Feb. 4, 1984, when it lost in the old Carolina Coliseum. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 10-5, 4-3 in true road games.

The SEC is no stranger to Notre Dame. In 23 seasons under former coach Mike Brey, Notre Dame played seven SEC teams — Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. It played three home-and-homes (Alabama, Kentucky, Vanderbilt). A scheduled home game against Tennessee in 2020 was canceled because of COVID-19 issues. Notre Dame went 12-12 against SEC teams under Brey.

Notre Dame’s non-league schedule for 2023-24 also includes two games in the Legends Classic (Nov. 17-18) at Barclays Center with a field that also includes Auburn, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure. Notre Dame closes out a two-year series with Marquette with a game in Milwaukee on Dec. 9.

The Irish are scheduled to open the season Nov. 6 at home against Niagara. It remains to be determined what (if any) will be Notre Dame’s marquee non-conference home game for 2023-24. The complete men’s basketball schedule usually is finalized around Labor Day.

