Sneak peek at what Notre Dame men's basketball will be this season under Micah Shrewsberry

SOUTH BEND — For 30 minutes on a mid-summer afternoon, college basketball was back.

No dopey countdown of days. No wacky watch list that runs 465 players deep. No hype. Nothing but the media’s first look at Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry at work in Rolfs Hall, doing what he was brought here from Penn State to do — coach.

Shrewsberry’s been on the go basically since early March, but the pace is a bit more manageable since mid-June now that there’s a whistle around his neck and a practice plan on the board and ways to help his guys get better floating around his basketball-centric brain.

Summer school ends this week for the Irish, who will remain on campus until the end of the month laying the foundation to one day rise from the ruins of last season’s Dumpster fire. November and the regular season will be here eventually, but it can’t get here soon enough for a program ready to put some needed distance between that past and the future.

Following are six observations from Tuesday’s speed-dating style of an open practice, where the media was given 30 quick minutes to see and hear and digest as much as they could see and hear and digest from a program that’s long on determination and still a little short on too much else.

For now.

Markus Burton already has been handed the keys

Word around Mishawaka Penn High School not long after Burton averaged 30.0 ppg., as a senior and earned Mr. Basketball honors was that the Irish coaching staff wanted him to get mentally prepared to play a lot this season. Likely start. As a true freshman.

Burton is undersized (he’s listed as 6-foot-1, but more like 5-10) and his next college game will be his first, but if Notre Dame played tonight, he would be the starter. He's the only true point guard on the roster, something that’s not expected to change as July becomes August and August rolls into September and October arrives when afternoons in Rolfs mean a whole lot more.

Burton likely will be the first true freshman point guard to start his first game at Notre Dame since another Indiana native and former Mr. Basketball – Chris Thomas – stepped on campus and stepped into the starting lineup as a freshman in 2000. That’s elite company.

It’s not ideal. Burton would benefit from learning from a veteran guard who knows his way around the college game, but it’s the one the Irish will ride moving forward. Here’s the ball kid, let’s see what you’ve got.

“There’s going to be learning curves,” Shrewsberry said. “There’s going to be some ups and some downs. We’ll help him. We’ll put him in the right spots. We don’t want him to overthink things. We just want him to be himself and play the way he can.”

Identifying an Alpha won't be an issue

Everywhere you look with this program, there are voids. Some are larger (OK, massive) than others, but they’re there. Vacancies in experience and leadership and games played and games started and sustained success and guys you can trust.

Everything about this season will be like starting over. Everyone has to learn how to practice together and play together and win and lose together. Everyone must learn to walk together before running as one.

That requires a player or two to separate themselves with their voices and actions. Enter sophomore power forward Kebba Njie, a transfer from Penn State, and junior guard Julian Roper, a transfer from Northwestern.

Their voices, at least to start this season, will be the strongest. They kind of already are. They’ve been around college basketball (Roper). They’ve been around Shrewsberry (Njie). They can show a team desperate for direction which way to go when it goes good and when it goes bad.

“I’m a big-time verbal communicator,” said Njie. “I always like to talk. I'm going to be a leader through my voice.”

Roper spent last season learning from two elite guards in Chase Audige and Boo Buie. He admits he’s found more of a voice as summer school wound down. When he talks, others listen.

“Pretty much whatever I say is backed by my coaches and everyone follows,” he said. “That’s a good sign.”

Roper’s stats last season — 4.4 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 21.4 mpg. — won’t wow you, but he may be one of those guys whose importance lies beyond the stats sheet, one of those guys that when he’s on the floor, the head coach breathes a little easier.

“Julian brings a level of toughness that I think every team needs,” Shrewsberry said. “His energy, his toughness, his ability to fight is just something that if you have it, it’s great.”

The Irish better bring plenty of this every day

There’s already a lot on the plates of these players, even in summer school. Academics is an everyday challenge. So is life as a student-athlete, where guys might have car issues or girlfriend issues or girlfriend and car issues on a given day. There’s a new strength coach (Greg Miskinis also made the trek out from Penn State) with new demands. A new level of commitment on the practice court. A new everything.

It’s all stuff Shrewsberry wants his guys to accept and embrace, but also to leave outside Rolfs Hall. Every day for 90 minutes, he demands something else from them. Something that’s non-negotiable. Not now. Now later. Not ever.

“We’re trying to build habits, but the one thing we can’t lack for is energy,” said Shrewsberry, who brought a bunch of it Tuesday. “Every single day that we walk in here, we’ve got to have energy. That’s what I want this to be. It’s fun, but you’ve got to enjoy for us to learn, for us to be at our best.”

This program basically went through the motions most of last season even before everything went south. That kind of a coast won’t happen this year.

Keep the training wheels on for now

Historically, when Notre Dame reached this point in its summer session – the last day of class is Friday – there’s been enough installed on both ends to spend an afternoon going up and down the court five-on-five. Maybe even bring in officials and scrimmage. Something that says, yeah, we’re good. Let’s go.

There have been years recently when Notre Dame already was a finished product by July. Not this year. Not this group. This group is light years from that. Shrewsberry termed Tuesday’s session as more of a workout than a practice, something he said the Irish haven’t yet had and probably won’t until maybe next week.

For the first 30 minutes, the Irish never set foot on the right side of the practice floor. Everything was centered on the left half. No getting up and down. No mixing and matching of lineup combinations. A lot of concepts. A lot of teaching. A lot of reps.

Building this back from the foundation up isn’t easy. The summer hasn’t been for a program that set the school record for league losses (17) last season.

“There’s days where you’re like, ‘Wow, we’re making progress,’” Shrewsberry said. “Then there’s days where you’re like we aren’t making any progress at all, and we’re back to Square One.

“Our cohesiveness as a team has been slow so far.”

∎ Something about this offense looks familiar

What became one of the greatest gripes about the Irish in recent seasons past? Where do we start? How about that Notre Dame relied too heavily on the 3-point shot?

Tuesday was a small sample size (and probably a little too tiny) but based on what the media saw, these Irish still will shoot 3s. A whole bunch of them.

One of the few drills the Irish did in front of the media involved moving the ball, moving to certain spots behind the arc — corners, wings, up top — and getting up 3-point shots. Point guards shot 3s. Shooting guards shot 3s. Swingmen and power forwards and “centers” shot 3s as well.

Everyone shot them and everyone made at least one.

Under Shrewsberry, Penn State led the Big Ten in 3-pointers made (385) and attempted (995) last season. The 3 historically has been a big part of the Irish offense. It will remain a part of the offense in South Bend. Maybe a big part. What else will it look like? Who knows?

“We haven’t put in any offense,” Shrewsberry said. “We’re going to run some plays, but I don’t have some vast playbook. It’s a lot of reads of what guys are doing, so I try to teach those reads to what’s going to happen and then we react to that.

“We’ll figure it out. We’ll get there.”

This is still a long, bumpy road back

It was good to be in Rolfs and refreshing to see and hear basketball again. That alone is reason for optimism, but that might not last until New Year's. Don’t hold out hope for Notre Dame to chase double-digit league wins or be in the mix for one of the four double-byes in the conference tournament or be anywhere close to at-large consideration for an NCAA tournament bid.

That’s for down the road. Waaaaay down the road. Maybe next year. Maybe the year after. That’s this rebuild. Just getting six league wins — double last season’s total — would be a fine first step. And season.

It’s going to be difficult for a program that lost 98.4 percent of its scoring, 97 percent of its rebounding, 98.4 percent of its assists, 100 percent of its starts, 97.6 percent of its minutes played and 88.1 percent of its total games played. Notre Dame also lost 98.3 percent of its field goals made, 97.8 percent of its 3-pointers made, 99.0 percent of its free throws, 98.6 percent of its steals and 95.4 percent of its blocked shots.

Those statistics are staggering. In the gauntlet of the ACC, that’s downright ridiculous. This is as complete of a rebuild as rebuilds go. The staff knows it. The players know it. The Irish will take their cue from the head coach, no matter what direction this season takes them come winter.

Notre Dame might not win many games, but Notre Dame will compete. Shrewsberry will see to it.

“Competitiveness is one of the things that I really lean on,” he said. “I want guys that want to compete against each other, that want to compete each time we step out here, because that’s me.

“If I can’t beat you, I’m going to fight you. I want out group to be the same exact way.”

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.